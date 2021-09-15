One Of Ben Shapiro's White Friends Pretty Sure Day The Music Died Was When Barack Obama Killed It
There was a discussion today on "Daily Wire Backstage," a YouTube show you've likely never heard of, where the wild and crazy white boys of Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire sit in a circle and ... yeah, it's great, five stars. Anyway, the discussion was about how Barack Obama murdered rock 'n' roll music.
We have so many questions.
JEREMY BOREING (HOST): Rock 'n roll's over. You're still talking about rock 'n roll as if Barack Obama didn't happen. Honestly – it's for another day – Barack Obama destroyed rock 'n roll.
MICHAEL KNOWLES (HOST): You have convinced me of this.
"We have discussed this before. I am not joking when I say you have convinced me of this. I believe this man, and he teaches me things."
BOREING: There was rock 'n roll, then there was Barack Obama, now there's no rock 'n roll. Because –
It's just gone now. Without a trace.
ANDREW KLAVAN (HOST): He did something good.
Andrew Klavan doesn't like this rocking rolling hip-gyrating honky tonking peener spanking music anyways. That's his contribution to this conversation.
BOREING: Because – rock 'n roll was about white male angst, white male teenage angst, and then Barack Obama came along and said –
All of rock 'n' roll was that. Just about white teenage boys, saying their angst. From the very beginning.
We looked up Jeremy Boreing, because we had never heard of him, and it turns out he was born in 1979. We were born in 1980, so we're going to hazard a guess why Boreing thinks rock music is all about white boy teenage angst, AND NOTHING ELSE. When grunge hit alternative radio, Jeremy Boreing was about 12 or 13. Since Boreing is a conservative white man who runs the Daily Wire with Ben Shapiro, we're gonna just assume he's self-centered and self-referential. So in his personal experience, rock 'n' roll pretty much got its start with grunge, which was indeed full of white boy angst, and Jeremy Boreing was a teen at the time, so therefore that is what he thinks rock 'n' roll must be about.
At least that's our guess.
Ben Shapiro chimed in but almost got drowned out in the mix, but he was responding to Boreing saying rock was "about white male angst, white male teenage angst." It was also about something else, Ben Shapiro noted:
BEN SHAPIRO (HOST): And stealing tropes from better Black music.
What the fuck? Did Ben Shapiro just say the most woke and also correct thing in the conversation? What the fuck? Ben Shapiro was the one to point out that white people stole rock music from Black people? What the fuck? Not mad, just saying what the fuck?
(BTW "Chuck Berry" is trending on Twitter right now. You know why.)
Finally we come to the part where Barack Obama enters the scene, AKA the day the music died:
BOREING: Well, Barack Obama came along and said young white men aren't allowed to have angst. They're not allowed to, basically, express their dissatisfaction because they're so toxic. And so, truly, rock 'n roll just stopped.
WHEN? WHEN DID BARACK OBAMA SAY THAT? IN WHAT TWISTED MILQUETOAST WHITE RACIST FEVER DREAM DID BARACK OBAMA ADDRESS THE NATION'S WHITE TEEN BOYS AND SAY THEY WERE NO LONGER ALLOWED TO HAVE ANGST OR FEELINGS, THEREBY PUTTING THE NAIL IN ROCK 'N' ROLL MUSIC'S COFFIN FOREVER?
It is just eternally amazing to us, the number of things weak white conservative men think Barack Obama stole from them, just by virtue of being a Black man who was smarter and better and more attractive than them in every way. It's truly something for mental health professionals to get together and study.
And we really want to know: When, specifically, was this turning point, where everybody stopped making rock 'n' roll music? What year was it? Tell us, white man. Because of course, Obama is a fan of rock music, includes it in his playlists every year, and as Uproxx notes, he's even currently hosting a podcast with Bruce Springsteen. (Haha, there's a guy whose music is ONLY about white teenage boy angst, you betcha.)
Also, as far as we can tell, there's still a lot of rock music. Sure, music is always evolving and changing, and the boundaries between genres shift and overlap and oh my god why are we even engaging with this, WHEN? WHEN DID BARACK OBAMA MURDER ROCK MUSIC, YOU FUCKIN' NERD?
We are just curious.
