oregon governor's racechristine drazantina kotekbetsy johnsonkate brownoregonportlandted wheelerclaire willettwonkette bonus chat 10.8.22

Wonkette Bonus Chat: Wake Up, Oregon!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
October 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Wonkette Bonus Chat: Wake Up, Oregon!
Giphy

Republican Christine Drazan is consistently ahead in the Oregon governor's race. If she pulls off an upset (thanks, Betsy Johnson!), Oregon will no longer deserve that Loretta Lynn song.

Guiding us through these difficult times is Portland, Oregon playwright, novelist, and Lady Nerd Claire Willett. She's workshopping an exciting new play, which we'll discuss along with some other cool stuff for your Saturday morning. She has some great insights about what's happening in Oregon politics right now and why it's worth national attention.

The workshop reading for Claire's play "How Can I Keep From Singing" runs October 8 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 at 2 p.m. at the University of Portland.

Our pre-recorded but still lively chat begins at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am. ET. Please like, share, and SUBSCRIBE.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc