joe biden wins trump loses see you suckers election 2020

Our Long National Nightmare Can Get F*cked

2020 presidential election
Rebecca Schoenkopf
November 07, 2020 11:41 AM

If you expect some words here, you are sorely mistaken. Make your own! We love you like you can't even believe, and now we're off to spend time with our family and make sure we still recognize them.

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

