Outdated Style Trends Older Women Still Wear! Tabs, Fri., April 23, 2021

A man died, and people got sick with COVID despite being vaccinated and that's GOOD news? Yes actually! Zeynep explains the science of the Kentucky nursing home COVID cluster in a way even we can understand! (The Insight)
Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon? Need it for my sandwich of Rich People Meat. (Reuters)
This is excellent news for Joe Biden. — No More Mister Nice Blog
The Supreme Court's supremely bad decision, authored by Brett Kavanaugh, in Jones v. Mississippi, is "appalling," one of the "most dishonest and cynical decisions in recent memory." (Slate) So bad that even Clarence Thomas takes it to task for lying in his concurring opinion. Sonia Sotomayor's dissent starts on page 34. (Jones v. Mississippi)
Who wants an aneurysm?
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't… https://t.co/r1ZYnj6RM3— The Recount (@The Recount)1619102921.0
Asian hate crimes bill passed the Senate with only one no vote can you gue oh yes right, it was Josh Hawley. Guess Rand Paul was out with a bout of tennis asshole. (Axios)
This white teacher putting her foot on a Black student's neck was apparently meant as a joke, a really really funny joke everyone loved a lot. (Nobody loved it a lot.) (The Root)
The Republicans have an infrastructure counteroffer! It is "tolls for electric vehicles and one (1) poop." — Roll Call
I get Mike Lindell doing it, he's mentally uh-oh. But what's OAN's excuse? Oh, right. "Tempting a defamation lawsuit, OAN will host a third election fraud 'documentary' from the MyPillow CEO." (Media Matters)
Here, let's have some sexy. (For when the tweet gets deleted, it was two hot, happy men titty dancing to "You're the One That I Want" from Grease. We good?)
I don’t know who these guys are but I would definately buy them a beer. https://t.co/8UIcM2ju8B— Khalil (@Khalil)1619139765.0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: Why doesn't the Capitol Riot Commission investigate all the people who didn't attack the government? — HuffPost
Caitlyn Jenner doesn't vote, sucks a lot, and for some reason thinks she should be maybe California gov. That some reason is narcissism, a hell of a drug. — Politico
State and local Republican parties: really fucking white power and wack! — Melissa Ryan at The Progressive
GOP cancels dissent. — Eric Levitz at New York mag
Surprise, Margarine Tantrum Germs a piece of shit again. (Joe My God)
Charlie Warzel got stuck in Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi's mentions, which is no fun for anybody, but the important thing here is: Can I just say that yes, yes, you can be "so exhausted" even if you work in "intellectual professions"? Like, really, I promise, you meanspirited fuckdouches? (Not Charlie Warzel.) Everybody's fucking tired. — Galaxy Brain substack
