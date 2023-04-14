Go to jail, National Guard dude. Go to jail. (AP)Josh Marshall at TPM has some thoughts, on the heels of his previous thoughts which had been wrong! (Gift link) Marjorie Taylor Greene has some thoughts and they are anti-American thoughts, not bothering to link.

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death by another tech bro, allegedly, which makes EXECUTE ALL THE HOMELESS cries from last week rather beside the point. (Mission Local)

Yes, Dianne Feinstein is ill and needs to resign. No, that's not ageist or ableist. Ro Khanna, who annoys me, is right. — Politico

New York AG Leticia James questioned Trump yestertoday about his "staggering fraud" heart eyes emoji! — Gift link New York Times

Okay, but did the Hitler-loving billionaire just plain give Clarence Thomas $$? That too! (Pro Publica)

FINALLY! Judd Legum's got Tennessee House speaker's per diems, and they're as filthy as I thought. Thank you for your service, Judd. (Popular Info)

Florida outlawed abortion after "six weeks" (not actually six weeks). That will probably not work out well for them. — Politico

Missouri AG proposes an interesting "emergency rule" on when people would be allowed to transition. (MO AG) Commentary from Erin in the Morning.

Let's all learn about "anti-sex crusader" Anthony Comstock, of the Comstock Act, who in no way should be relevant lately but shruggy emoticon HE IS! — Vox

Dick Durbin should probably stop letting Republicans block judges! (Common Dreams)

Sometimes Heather Cox Richardson's substack takes a weird little detour through the day's news, like starting with Justin Pearson and Justin Jones at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, to Fort Sumter, to Fox News withholding evidence. Like, I'm not seeing the throughline, but is this bad?

[...] Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sanctioned the Fox News Channel and the Fox Corporation for withholding evidence in the defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has launched against them over their lies about the 2020 election. The information that FNC had withheld evidence came from Abby Grossberg, former producer of Tucker Carlson’s show, who is suing FNC for trying to set her up to take the fall for hosts’ systemic lies about the 2020 election.



Grossberg recorded Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and others saying they didn’t have evidence for their accusations of fraud. A Trump advisor also emphasized that January 6 was the “backstop” for determining who won the election. Grossberg’s lawyers say they gave the recordings to FNC, but FNC did not produce them during discovery for the Dominion lawsuit. “This is a problem,” Judge Davis said. “I need to feel comfortable when you represent something to me that is the truth.”

— Substack

It is, in fact, bad. (Daily Beast)

Like sanctionably bad. (NBC News)

: (

Okay, who wants to spend an hour a day giving marketers your phone number? Just me? Good, I'm the only person who's stupid. The women who win hundreds of sweepstakes per year. (The Hustle)



Department of Salad,they're jacking your vibe! 12 easy no-cook sides that are mostly really fuckin pretty fruit salads. (Real Simple)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using the following link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Give us money? We love you.

Want to just donate once?