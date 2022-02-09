Make an Ass of Yourself With Isaac Chotiner: Vicky Ward and Graydon Carter Jeffrey Epstein Edition. (New Yorker)

Is your home on Treason Lovers White Supremacy Drive proving difficult to unload? Only if you're located outside the former Confederacy, apparently. Left unanswered is why the fuck do California, Massachusetts, the West and the Midwest have streets named after Robert E. Lee and the rest of the clan? — Bloomberg

Speaking of treason lovers and white supremacy, it's Madison Cawthorn vs. the North Carolina Elections Board that's investigating whether he's ineligible to run for Congress again. (Filing)

Speaking of ... what?

Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@Joyce Beatty) 1644350292

The fuck is up with the media's fetish for interviewing Trumpers still, now, today? — Allison Hantschel at Dame

It costs more than $400,000 per yearto house one inmate at Riker's Island whaaaaaaaaaaat. (New Yorker)

No, bail reform is not leading to more crime. — AMNY

Can we make an exception?

I deeply, deeply regret to inform you that this is the rap video of the woman who was just arrested as part of an alleged husband-wife scheme that laundered some $3.6 billion in crypto.https: //youtu.be/_DIuPPmY9mw — Kevin Collier (@Kevin Collier) 1644342639

Nope. They're out on bail and out of jail and that's the way it goes : ( — Buzzfeed

When the (Republican-held) Virginia state Senate votes down former Trump EPA head Andrew Wheeler to be Virginia's secretary of natural resources under new Gov. Glenn Youngkin, it is "politics." (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The "just in time" storage space race. — The American Prospect

Alcohol deaths crazy up since the pandemic. — Why Axis

Hooper, your bartender, has a Valentine's Day cocktail planned for you for Friday that needs some lead time, so he asked me to share this recipe with you early.

Strawberry Infused Tequila

3 cups blanco tequila (750 ml)

1 pound fresh strawberries

Trim the strawberries and cut into large chunks. Place the strawberries in a glass bowl and add tequila. Cover and let sit 2-3 days. Strain out the strawberries and refrigerate. I do this with pineapple. I think I'm going to do this with pineapple RIGHT NOW.



Okay, colander clickbait, I will bite. (Mashed)

