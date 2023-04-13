Republican commissioners for Shelby County skipped the vote, so Justin Pearson was sent back to the Tennessee House unanimously. Heart eyes! (Commercial Appeal)

Here's Pearson in the New York By God Times, and he is, as you'd expect, wonderful. (Gift link)

Wait a minute Daily Beast, are you trying to tell us southern states have previously silenced Black politicians???!!!

What does Wendi Thomas of MLK50 think of the Tennessee House? Not much. — Mississippi Free Press

Missouri House says fuck you to "books." Are you not surprised? (Heartland Signal)

How much do you love Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Well you better think of some reasons before you try to get appointed to "commission." — Ark Times

Trump suing Michael Cohen for violating an NDA about his mistress? (DB) Our Liz says it is not, in fact, a very good lawsuit (suit),if you can even believe that. What does Liz's podcast say? Some stuff. (Twitter)

What's up with the filings at the Fifth Circuit regarding Judge Kacsmaryk's unbelievable mifepristone decision? Chris Geidner's got you. — Law Dork

Medication abortions without mifeprisone? They still work. They'll just make you suffer more, as the Republican Party intended. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

How Wisconsin turned out the Youts! — MSN

And how we can get from 51 percent to 55 percent. (Simon Rosenberg substack)

Some dumb dick North Dakota judge just blocked clean water. (Earth Justice)

I know all our Florida pals are mad at Ron DeSantis for rising property insurance costs, but have you considered being mad at him for ignoring global warming? Because that's what's up. — Insurify report

Why were medieval Europeans so obsessed with long, pointy shoes? Asked and answered. (Pocket from Atlas Obscura)

Shy, make me a kitchen sink! She makes it look so not easy!

youtu.be

Gonna buy all the dressers in the world and make them into an unfitted kitchen. — Lady Butterbug

BRB, looking at some old-ass kitchens. (Veranda)

