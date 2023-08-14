Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

The death toll from the devastating Hawaii wildfires keeps rising. It’s now at 93, and the centuries-old Maui town of Lahaina looks like a war zone. (AP)

I agree with Jason Momoa: Please donate whatever you can to Maui wildfire relief but maybe reschedule any upcoming vacation plans until the areas has recovered. (Variety)

How can one crapsack senator from Alabama block vital military promotions? It’s complicated. (The Washington Post)

Vice President Kamala Harris is working on turning out the youth vote next year. (Chicago Sun-Times)

A small-town police department in Kansas raided a local newspaper like a common Gestapo. This is probably more of a First Amendment violation than Donald Trump’s multiple indictments. (Kansas Reflector)

The great Charles P. Pierce on the centrist No Labels scam. It’s a way to help put Trump back in the White House without feeling too guilty about it. (Esquire)

This is a great profile on Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler, perhaps the best state chair in the nation with an amazing record of success. (The Atlantic)

Republicans will probably keep ignoring climate change until we’re all dead. (The Nation)

Ron DeSantis getting heckled in Iowa by people shouting “Go home, pudding fingers” will never not amuse me. (The Daily Beast)

This woman might’ve killed her lunch guests with poison mushrooms like in The Beguiled — one of my favorite creepy movies to watch on A&E as a kid. (Washington Post)

Death caps — which taste delicious, according to people who have mistakenly eaten them and survived — look similar to other nonpoisonous mushroom species. That makes them easily mistakable to people who forage for them in the wild. Just half a cap can cause liver damage. A possible antidote is available in Europe, but is awaiting approval in the United States and elsewhere.

A seven-months-pregnant prison guard in Texas reported contraction-like pains at work, but said she wasn’t allowed to leave for hours. “You just want to go home,” some asshole told her. The baby was later delivered stillborn. Texas is fighting her lawsuit and claims her fetus didn’t clearly have rights. This is the Texas that has passed draconian abortion bans premised on fetal rights, but it was always about controlling women, wasn’t it? (Texas Tribune)

It was cool to watch Félix Hernández’s induction into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday. (USA Today)

What a night!

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Here’s a compelling deep dive from Wesley Morris. (The New York Times)

Portland, Oregon’s jug-shaped strip club has closed. It was a literal jug. (Oregonian)

The younger generation has fallen out of love with cars. It’s probably because they never had a “Knight Rider.” (The Economist)

Adam Ragusea talks potatoes.

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?