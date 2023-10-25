Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Lot of progressive Jews feeling like our comrades are perfectly content with us dying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — LA Times reprinted at MSN

You know I’ve been pretty sunny about Old Handsome Joe’s 2024 chances. With how the youngs feel about Israel and Palestine — and how I’ve seen people describe him as “wiping the blood from his mouth” — I’m finally getting worried. Really worried. (It still irks me that Biden ended the Afghanistan War after 20 years and the anti-Biden putative Left never gave him a moment’s credit for it, while half of them were fine with Putin invading Ukraine. “Anti-colonialist.” “Anti-war.”) I’m now thinking the polls showing him losing young people to Trump might actually precede him losing young people to Trump. (Slate)

Sorry I’m a bummer today!

Cool, “centrist” “problem solver” “No Labels” has a plan to throw the election to the House, which can’t elect a speaker but can elect Trump upside down smile emoji. (Third Way)

Here comes Simon Rosenberg with some charts to cool me out. Thanks Simon Rosenberg! — Hopium

Oh duh right, the bribery they’re accusing Biden of having received — without any kind of proof — was right out in the open with Trump. You already know that, but Jonathan Chait at New York mag helpfully reminds you of all the particulars.

Another progressive prosecutor on the way in Pittsburgh, if he can beat in the general the Republican incumbent he already beat in the Democratic primary, back when the incumbent was a Democrat. Andrew Yang is endorsing the now-Republican incumbent who locks lots of people up on low-level drug crimes, because what did we tell you about these spoiler idiots. (Bolts mag)

This is the kind of sex-positive education for kids that I think is so important, and that I fear will be outlawed under the (unfortunately bipartisan) KOSA. (Scarleteen)

Michigan Dems working on banning deep fakes in political ads. That seems necessary! — Michigan Advance

More on the (FINALLY) arrest of the woman who ran down Mika Westwolf, and a reminder of just how lackadaisically they investigated it in my old Montana home town. (Popular Info)

The 157-piece Le Creuset set from Costco for a screaming deal of $4500 is hilarious, and that is TOO MUCH MATCHING RED. — Insider

15 Rude Sayings? No, the things my actual mom says are terrrrrible. I’m a lady, I won’t even repeat them! (Southern Living)

