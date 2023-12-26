Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Evan and SER are off this week. We’ll dance at you as fast as we can!

Trump bragged about his 2.5 percent GDP growth. Joe Biden’s is 5 motherfucking percent, motherfuckers! Heather Cox Richardson looks at the “supply side” vs. “demand side” arguments and tartly notes which is which.

Joe Rogan said Joe Biden had to quit because the thing Biden said was so stupid it was actually disqualifying, and then his producers looked it up and they were like “nah, that was Trump who said that actually” and Rogan just literally went Emily Litella NEVER MIND. — Daily Beast

Wisconsin gonna get some democracyyyyyyy. (Journal Sentinel)

US Supreme Court does not care to expeditiously decide whether Trump is immune from prosecution, thank you. — CNN

But this putz thinks they should unanimously overrule the Colorade state supreme court’s rock-solid constitutional case for throwing Trump off the state’s ballot because I dunno, I’m not reading that shit, I just saw people making fun of it on the internet! (Gift link New York Times) Like for instance Roy Edroso! (Edroso)

I’ll go with whatever Dahlia Lithwick says, oh, it is “the Supreme Court can’t be trusted to hear the Trump cases” because of how they are grifty thieves and hacks who brought this on themselves. — Slate

Your comrade Crip Dyke and some world kindness. — Pervert Justice

Now this is more like it! How to spot a sociopath, like Holly Berkley Fletcher’s ex-relative, who sounds amaaazing! (Zebra Without Stripes)

This is hilarious: Broke-ass RNC spent $250,000 on limousines. Please someone who knows how to budget, help them, their family is starving! — Newsweek

HEY anybody know how I can display cookbooks in my kitchen??? (Cottage Market)

Hey hey, don’t forget the Detroit Wonkin’ New Year’s Brunch, Mon., Jan. 1, noon-3 p.m.! Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address, NO MURDERIN’!