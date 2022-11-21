This Was A Very Bad Weekend. Chris Geidner about the Colorado Springs shooting, at Lawdork. I cannot read this yet.

Hey Balls & Strikes, do you have any thoughts on GO FUCK YOURSELF SAMUEL ALITO? Okay thanks.

Hey CREW, should Ginni Thomas still be sitting on the board overseeing the goddamn Library of Congress? Okay thanks.

Famous teetotaller Trump "will not partake" in special counsel investigation, cool cool. (Fox News / New York mag )

Crypto scam (redundant redundancy alert) FTX, and why it's a bigger scam than Enron. (Vice)

What to know about your application for student debt relief! — AP

The Archdiocese of Denver instructed its Catholic schools not to admit trans kids, and only rarely children of gay couples. It's ugly. ( Medium / document )

Day care is broken. And half of Congress won't let us subsidize it like they do in Europe because they don't want women working outside the home. (That's not part of the story, it's just true.) — New York mag

Meanwhile, Gretchen Whitmer expanded eligibility for low-income Michigan families for free or reduced day care, but you still have to be a family of four making less than $55,000 a year. That is very helpful for hundreds of thousands of people! It could also be even more helpful, if we had seen fit to pass universal day care federally while the iron was hot.

Nope not reading about the detective who decided, based on a junk science training about "911 call analysis" he had conveniently just attended, that Jessica Logan murdered her baby because she was too upset on the 911 call and "gave information in an inappropriate order." Not doing it, Pro Publica. Okay, I kept reading. One indicator of a "dirty" (guilty) call is answering "huh?" to a 911 operator's question. I'm stopping now for real.

Let's just do it and be legends man. (TwitterIsGoingGreat.com)

Here is the Wonkette mastodon that Uncle Milburn set up for us all. Just go to wonkodon.com and the signup is easy. Find me at @editrix@wonkodon.com and follow me! From there, you'll be able to follow people at other "instances" too. If he sends me a very simple paragraph explaining how to use it, I will post that here! Also: Mastodon quick-start guide! I find it helps A LOT if you immediately find your "settings" and change it from white text on black (NOPE) to "light mode." Here is a video! (Our platform doesn't know how to embed it : ( ) Your friend Sister Artemis says:

The organization of this thing just RINGS of the old anarchist theory of society (a lovely, aspirational concept but highly impractical, given the assholes who live among us) ANYWAY back to the anarchist thing: As Saint Emma Goldman taught me, anarchist society would consist of autonomous, self-governing communities, networking with other such communities for trade, infrastructure, and OBVS, dating. Always important to flush out the gene pool and party/kegger opportunities.



So, as it pertains to Mastodon, not so positive about the dating/party/kegger aspect, but otherwise, it seems very much to be the autonomous, self-governing communities model of social networking. The armchair anthropologist/political scientist part of me finds this fascinating.

You guys wanna see the baby chimpanzee reunited with his mom after being taken away for oxygen for a few days following his birth? Fuck yeah you do. (KSN)



Architectural discoveries that aren't all dildos! (Chlloe)

WONKERS! It is almost Christmas, SHOW ME YOUR ETSY (AND OTHER) STORES! Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Happy Thanksgiving week, Wonk friends! Thankful for US? Yes you are, send us money, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?