As I'm setting tabs to bed, Twitter is going crazy for a Washington Post story about Trump's classified docs including nuclear secrets. But the story linked to the headline does not actually have any nukes. So they should probably do something about that!

CNN's got your up-to-the-minute Trump raid newsbytes. (CNN)

Marcy on Trump's "cooperation" with the counterintel agents of the Department of Justice trying to get back the classified documents he grabbed with his tiny grubby paws, and how that "cooperation" is, in fact, not that. — Emptywheel

Which brings us to the rightwing media: LET'S HAVE A WAR! (Media Matters)

www.youtube.com

Except Steve Doocey, apparently, Surprising Voice of Reason. (Daily Beast)

But the people itching to civil war us all are not listening to Doocey, they are just stone cold going to FBI offices to try to murder "FBI," after having also reportedly been at the January 6 Capitol riot, which they claim was perpetrated by Antifa, and they know, they were there. But they can't tell us anymore, because they are (or this one is) now dead. — Daily Beast / NBC News

War.

“The NYT has identified the Ohio shooting suspect as "Ricky Shiffer." There is a Truth Social account using that same name. On the same day the FBI executed a warrant on Mar A Lago, the account made a call to "be ready for combat" and to "Kill the FBI on sight."” — Travis View (@Travis View) 1660256170

Well I guess Ricky Shiffer is just more upset about it than you are, Kevin.

Motion to unseal the warrant.

Our old pal Charlie Pierce discusses. (Esquire)

Okay one more, and that's it. Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson was just sentenced to seven years for his January 6 funtimes, and this fucking happened:

Prosecutors took the unusual step of publishing two detailed FBI investigations into the claims Robertson made in his appeal for mercy.



Retired police chief Dennis Deacon wrote the court saying that he had helped train Robertson as a police officer and that these crimes were “completely out of character.”



The agent produced a text conversation from March 2021, in which Robertson told Deacon, “I can kill every agent that they send for at least two weeks” and that he was “prepared to die in battle.” Deacon replied that Robertson should “be smart, pick battles, plan logistics, very carefully recruit and hope its not going to come down to it … we need a place to go …. remote, defensible, water, very rugged terrain.”

And then the police chief tried to act like he was talking about hurricanes . You gotta read this one, it's fucking nuts. Gift link Washington Post!

Okay.

“Brian Kilmeade just said that the IRS is "Joe Biden's new army" that will "hunt down and kill middle class taxpayers that don't pay enough"” — Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1660264649

Man, the Secret Service really didn't want to hand anything over to the House January 6 Select Committee, huh? That's weird. (Guardian)

This is the Cards Against Humanity abortion poll. It is excellent (well, their writeup is excellent, the poll will make you want to die), and also what happened to my plan to form a committee to do a Cards Against Humanity Wonkette expansion pack? Why didn't you fuckers read my mind and volunteer to do the thing you didn't know I wanted you to do?

I will never ever ever read this "astonishing" (per Dok) Atlantic longread about the roots of the Trump policy specifically designed to rip children from their migrant families, you can't make me. (I will probably read it. I do not want to. Oh goddammit I started to read it.)

Indiana police chief and other police man suspended (with pay LOL) just for arresting a guy for thinkingabout running for city council? STOP RESISTING! (Fox19)

School staff in Florida took down a (white) teacher's portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other Black heroes, because they were "age inappropriate" — the story does not mention if they are naked pictures, and I am assuming they are not — and if the teacher's account is true, then that school staff person should not do that, Jesus Christ, and also can you guys please do something about your governor. — PNJ

I didn't know Olivia Newton-John did pop country before Grease. Let it shine. (Rock and Roll Globe)

Okay, but these organizing pictures make my brain happy. Sorry to be so middle-aged. (DIYnHacks)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever, please, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?