This Prospect story on Tucker Carlson is much better than the bad Prospect story on Tucker Carlson! (Prospect)

Jon Chait would also like to kick the bad writers while they're down. — New York mag

And here's Rick Perlstein on the same topic, different subject, smacking down purported leftists who said the same thing about Donald Trump, seven years ago. (In These Times)

If you happen to have a Wall Street Journal subscription, Samuel Alito is being a whiny little bitch again.

Donald Trump wants to lose even harder I guess. Here he is vaguely sort of committing to ban abortion nationwide, so good luck to them all. — Willis Report

Never thought I'd live to see the day when private equity bought up all the hospices and turned them into bad guys. (CEPR)

Gun violence being worse in red states and it not being even close is not actually a surprise at all, Politico — and no, I'm not dropping any links to any of this weekend's hideous gun murders — but if the rest of you all need the receipts for some idiot in your family, here they are. — Politico

Is Montana still the "Last best place"? No. No it is not. (Helena IR)

North Carolina state supreme court decides to give all its congressional (Cook Political Report model) and state Lege seats to Republicans, and who's gonna stop em? — CNN

This is the most useful web page I have ever seen: What herbs grow best with which flowers. (Do Not Disturb Gardening)

Fuck all y'all, I live at the Gili Lankanfushi now, see you there. — Trip Advisor / Gili Lankanfushi

Then again, maybe I don't. (GAHHHH / Out of Office)

LOL this is awesome. — CNBC

