De2roiters! You heard the lady!

“Leaving this here to remind you to get tickets for our virtual Detroiters reunion. Yup. @SamRichardson and Tim Robinson are getting back together to raise money for the Michigan Senate Dems! Don’t be Mort Crim’s Chump of the Week. Tix in next tweet. ” — Mallory McMorrow (@Mallory McMorrow) 1666705470

The Michigan Lege has been ACTUALLY unfucked for the first time in decades. Let's all flip the Michigan Senate, with my boyfriend Sam Richardson whispering sexy nothings at us. Tickets here, TONIGHT!

House Progressive Caucus officially withdraws its letter asking the Biden administration to pursue "negotiations" with Putin over a Ukraine ceasefire. They say it was circulated months ago and released yesterday by staff by accident. I love Pramila Jayapal, but that was woof. (Politico)

Radley Balko's criminal reform news roundup, go check it out so I don't have to steal all HIS tabs!

Hey, let's repeal the debt ceiling and whatnot before incoming House Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene crash-lands it into the Potomac. — Axios / New York mag

Both sides hall of fame: WISCONSIN DEMOCRACY! On one side, Republicans are ending democracy. But on the other side, Republicans want to end democracy. (Lawyers Guns & Money) Same topic! But from PressWatchers instead!

Know what I fuckin want? An expanded Child Tax Credit again. Particularly before I get another goddamn tax break for JERB CREATOR. (Center for American Progress)Meanwhile, here's Washington Post (gift link, I love you) on UBI, IT FUCKIN GODDAMN WORKS.

Know who ain't got no tax bills lately? Sen. Ron Johnson, that lucky ducky! (WKOW)

Hey guess what, putting homeless people in houses reduces arrests and police interactions, weird right? — Westword / Urban Institute study

Let's all lower our blood pressure! Or is that just me? (Healthline)

Oh Ghostbusters Cookbook,I love you. What shall we make first? A Stay-Puft marshmallow man? OKAY! (Wonkette cut link!)

“Ghostbusters cookbook, I love you” — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1666732660

Keep Wonkette going forever please, if you are able. We rely entirely on readers like YOU!

Want to just donate once?