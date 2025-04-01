A few weeks ago, we all watched Sam Seder debate 20 MAGA people who were, shall we say, not all that swift. In fact many of us may have even thought that it was not possible for anyone to sound more simultaneously smug and stupid than the guy who claimed that the FDA pays taxes and gets tax breaks for hiring Black people.

Oh, but it is. Because when I saw my YouTube recommendations yesterday, nestled in between an unboxing of the new MAC Lipglasses and a deep dive on that Ballerina Farm tradwife lady, was a new episode of whatever the hell this show is. And not only is that guy back for a new episode, titled “Doctor Mike vs 20 Anti-Vaxxers,” he was not even close to being the most ignorant person there.

Thanks, algorithm!

I admit, I don’t think I knew this Doctor Mike person prior to this (he’s a YouTube personality and vaccine advocate), but the man has the patience of a saint. Specifically St. Lawrence, who could not have been more cheerful as he was grilled to death, at one point supposedly telling his executioners, “I’m well done on this side. Turn me over!” He could not have been kinder to these people, even as they barely let him get a word in edgewise.

It was, honestly, less of a debate and more of a general airing of grievances from the absolute last people on earth you would want to get stuck talking to at a party (ie: the exact people who will always find me at a party, bar, park bench, etc. and want to chat). They didn’t have much interest in what he might say, but they sure did want to rant at a doctor about vaccines.

Truly, there were some gems. A personal favorite was “Roots,” a deeply smug man in a very jazzy little jacket who has heard about some disparate bad things that had happened in history and was pretty sure they were all somehow related to vaccines being bad. He, like many others, was quite certain that the only way for humans to get truly healthy was to go back to some mystical non-existent time when we all communed with nature and there were no diseases.

Roots explained that, actually, all of the “disease, the chronic conditions that are in this country, all of the metabolic issues” comes from “colonization, putting smallpox blankets on indigenous cultures, sterilizing people in Puerto Rico, Honduras, all of these different things that have happened.” All of those things are, of course, bad things, but what they have to do with the existence of diseases now (particularly considering that smallpox has been eradicated worldwide … thanks to vaccines, which he does not like).

He then combined the fact that Bill Gates said at one point that “the next war will be fought with biological warfare” (a warning, not a recommendation) and the Kissinger Report, which said that growing populations in developing countries presented a national security threat to the United States, as proof that the purpose of vaccines is actually to kill people and reduce the population worldwide.

“So you know, I'm very passionate about this and I want to be able to have like a real discussion with you, because you know, yes, you're a medical doctor but this is also a system that JD Rockefeller started, getting rid of all types of indigenous practices,” he said, referring to the fact that Rockefeller funded medical schools (many of them are very upset about this). “And this land is stolen land. So when we're not even honoring the source, when we're not honoring the land, the ancestor's ancestral intelligence, the real AI, when we're not even honoring these things.”

Those are all definitely some words. At least we’re back to anti-vaxx being left- and hippie-coded! It was getting so boring letting the Right have all the lunatic fun.

Another favorite was Devon, who had a very long and roundabout way of explaining that vaccines were unnecessary as long as people eat healthy food and have good hygiene. Devon was wrong about so many things that there was a “fact check” sidebar put up with practically every sentence out of her mouth, but she, too, was incredibly smug.

She explained that all illnesses except for the common cold “have a patent,” and therefore “big pharma has been ruining our people for generations since the Great Depression, since like he said, Rockefeller agreed to fund medical schools in the education system around 1920s. Since then, illnesses have increased and increased and increased and increased and increase, and all we ever needed was to take care of ourselves and have good hygiene.”

The good doctor tried to explain to her that Big Pharma would actually do better, financially, without vaccines — instead treating people for preventable diseases for the rest of her life, but she was not having it. Nor was she hearing any suggestion that vaccines don’t cause autism.

“Not at all,” she explained. “I've seen studies that say otherwise, doctor, so I don't know if you're going off Rockefeller's medicine. Or are you going off of holistic medicine as well. As a scientific mind, you're supposed to observe everybody's hypotheses, not just Rockefeller’s medical schools. And that's where I feel like you've got most of your knowledge from, and maybe you should branch out into holistic medicine.”

The studies showing a link between vaccines and autism have been debunked, and no, no one is supposed to observe “everybody’s hypotheses” because it would be both insane and incredibly time-consuming to apply a “you have to invite everyone in your class to your birthday party” rule to something like whether or not vaccines cause autism. A reiki practitioner is not as qualified to make that determination as, say, an overwhelming consensus of scientists in the field.

In a later discussion, Devon would share her beliefs that “HIV doesn’t cause AIDS,” and that there’s no climate change because “weather manipulation” as well as tell Doctor Mike that nothing he said could change her mind because “I actually read and study.”

Another participant, Jackie — who loves Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has her own YouTube channel, and knows a pastor who had a heart attack after taking the COVID vaccine. I’m just going to present her remarks in full, because I truly cannot conceive of any other way to present them to you.

“I have a YouTube channel, and when I talked about the vaccine I was censored, and he wants to bring back the freedom of speech, he wants to bring back the power of the people and we have been really just oppressed by Big Pharma, and by the government. And we want our freedom back. Even my friend Liana Warner-Gray, she is the author of the Earth Diet, she had cancer right here [points at her neck], a tumor and she got healed through organic foods.”

So weird, because I was literally just watching Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar, which tells the story of Belle Gibson, another influencer who healed herself of brain cancer and many other cancers by eating organically, except for how it turned out that she never actually had cancer.

“She is a huge, huge promoter of RFK Jr. and MAHA and she talks about how this is the way to heal the world is through the natural medicine of God god gave us everything that we needed. “The reality is, if we don't get vaccinated with Jesus, we will face God on Judgment Day. It's not just about health. It's about freedom of speech, it's about the government's trying to kill us.”

Then she, too, talked about how Bill Gates wants to kill everyone with vaccines.

It was not, however, entirely without hope. There was one person who “had never heard” that vaccines don’t cause autism, and was willing to look into it, which was nice. The way things are now, the way information is dispensed, I’m sure there are a lot of people out there now who have never heard that before. So many truly batshit things are presented to people as being unequivocally true, and with far more confidence than most of us will ever be able to muster.