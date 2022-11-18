The greatest ever speaker of the House. Fuckin' A right, Robert Kuttner! (The American Prospect)

The next two years of Congress are going to be about Hunter Biden's laptop, which is what the American people are clamoring for! (Talking Points Memo)

It's Marjorie Taylor Greene's House, we're all just living in it. — Molly Jong-Fast at Vanity Fair

How John Roberts delivered the House for the Republicans, thanks John Roberts! (Elie Mystal at Balls & Strikes)

Hey, you know who actually got all their polls right? The Daily Kos people at Civiqs! Because partisan only means full of shit if you're a Republican!

Aw shoot, THE IMMIGRANTS ARE COMING isn't getting Republicans enough votes : ( — The Bulwark

Coverage of Trump's 2024 announcement forgot just one thing: Exactly how much money have the Saudis given him, anyway? — Popular Info

How lawless are the judicial rulings blocking Joe Biden's student debt relief? Increasingly lawless! (The American Prospect)

Wait, you mean Devin Nunes had to open up his family's employer records and be deposed about whether they hired undocumented immigrants just because he sued people for writing that he and his family might have hired undocumented immigrants? Well that fucking sucks. ( TechCrunch / Liz at Above the Law )

Oh yeah nah, the "pro-life" people are not stopping at overturning Roe v. Wade. Pro Publica with the tape from inside the Tennessee House.

Parents of Black and Native American kids reported a fifty percent increase in racism — going from six percent to nine percent of Black respondents, and from 10 percent to 15 percent of Native American respondents — directed at their fucking children from 2016 to 2020. Rot in fucking hell Trump, you did that. — CNN

Sure sure, let's all pin down, handcuff, and arrest seven-year-olds with autism for acting up at school. (CBS News)

Elon Musk, other tech stable geniuses, aim to populate world with their mighty genius sperm. BRB, puking. — Insider

This "top global travel list" featuring Wonkette Headquarters Detroit, Michigan, at number 10 is ... interesting! Should I go to Uzbekistan or Utila, Honduras, first? (Click on Detroit)

Sure fuck it, why not: REDHEADS! — 12 Up

