PBS News Hour reports, “Long before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, researchers noticed a link between women having abortion access and a reduced risk of violence from men. In the wake of the court's decision, the opposite is happening.” (PBS News Hour)

Read this deep dive on the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who’s retiring as leader of the Rainbow PUSH coalition he founded. We will try to forget that he is around the same age as Joe Biden. (The Nation)

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson “came to play.” (New York Times)

Other justices have spoken about taking years to find their footing at the court, but Justice Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, wasted no time. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. did not write his first solo dissent in an argued case until 16 years into his tenure. Justice Jackson issued three such dissents in her first term.

And she read Clarence Thomas for filth in one of those three. It was a dissent for the ages!

A cop shot and killed a man who’d eaten some grapes and and a banana at a grocery store without paying. Poverty is very expensive. (Also New York Times)

Cruise line passengers did not appreciate the bloody whale slaughter outside their windows. (ABC News)

Underprivileged kids need more access to advanced classes, not less in the name of equity. (Boston Globe)

Georgia Supreme Court smacked around Donald Trump Monday. Huzzah! (CNBC)

Barack Obama is fighting those damn book bans and showing love for our nation’s librarians. I still tear up thinking about the nice old ladies who operated the local “Bookmobile.” (Washington Post)

Jason Aldean wrote a really gross pro-gun, pro-insurrection song. But does it have a good beat? (The Daily Beast)

Headline says it all: “Can David Tennant Please Sue Graham Linehan For All He’s Worth?” The anti-trans bigot tried to slander the once and future Doctor. (The Mary Sue)

IHOP kingpin Domenic Broccoli wants to expand his empire onto what’s currently a Revolutionary War gravesite in upstate New York. Cursed pancakes for everyone! (New York Magazine)

Chipotle is testing a new robot called the “Autocado” that cuts, cores, and scoops out avocados for guacamole. “Autocado” probably also makes a solid strawberry rhubarb pie and wishes Chipotle wouldn’t stick it with such a limiting name. (CBS News)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig lists her cinematic inspirations for the movie, which makes me even more excited to see it. Just got my tickets for the noon matinee Friday.

I shared this Gerwig video with one of my best friends, and we wound up having a lengthy text debate about the “dream ballet” segments in Gene Kelly movies. I love them. She uses them as bathroom breaks. This is the same debate we’ve had for almost 25 years while her husband smiles and nods. Anyway, the point here is that you’re getting a second video.

