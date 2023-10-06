Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

LOL Rep. Jared Moskowitz thinks Palm Beach County should tax Mar-a-Lago at the rate Trump claims it’s worth. (NBC News)

Heather Cox Richardson lays out so clearly all the facts, as always. Sorry for the long blockquote, but, you know:

Aaron Fritschner, the deputy chief of staff for Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), was more specific, calling the idea the Democrats were refusing to support McCarthy out of spite “silly nonsense.” He noted that on Saturday, the House was preparing to shut down when McCarthy sprung on the Democrats a vote on the continuing resolution the Democrats had never seen. “My immediate read was he wanted and expected us to vote against [it] so we would be blamed for a shutdown,” Fritschner wrote. The Democrats instead lined up behind it. Then, after it passed, McCarthy said to a reporter that the Democrats were to blame for the threatened shutdown in the first place. “People want us to give the guy credit for stopping a shutdown but it is still not clear to me right now sitting here writing this that he *intended* to do that,” Fritschner wrote. Meanwhile, Fritschner continued, McCarthy was making it clear that he would “steer us directly back into the crazy cuts and abortion restrictions, the Freedom Caucus setting the agenda, breaking his deal with Biden, and driving us towards a shutdown in November,” refusing to make any reassurances that he would try to work with Democrats. As Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported: “Mccarthys allies say they will NOT negotiate with democrats. Even as some house Dems privately say they want to help the California Republican.”

The lunatics with whom Trump will fill the federal bureaucracy, even beyond “ending democracy” and murdering us all and all that. — The Bulwark

Our Liz on Trump’s gagging. In some ways, he’s not wrong! Just kidding, I just gave you a heart attack. — Public Notice

Clarence Thomas’s latest trips should have been disclosed (or, idea, not taken) even by his own wrong, bad, lying logic. (Pro Publica)

Public pension funds are now the biggest backers of private equity. I think they should stop! — The American Prospect

Medicare Advantage is overbilling American olds by enough to actually wipe out premiums. This is very zzzzzzz to me, a spring chicken of 50, but all of you are 800 years old, so maybe I will make Dok write it up less boringly. (Common Dreams)

Alabama, after only two trips to the Supreme Court, gets a fair voting map. — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

Dammit, I’ve been spending all your money on T-shirts for Shy, and now I have to buy another one! (Joe Biden merch)

More student debt relief for 125,000 more people! (Shy got his forgiven last month, and yes, that is the gray beard of a 51-year-old man you see above. Dok got his forgiven last month too, and that dude’s like seventy.) — Inside Higher Ed

Rove beetles in disguise! (Defector)

Send this post to everybody! Share

I went to one of those “famous chefs public radio charity thingies” once, where they all post up under tents and you walk around and take your pick, and I was shocked to discover that by far the most delicious food was from Giada DeLaurentiis, whom I am ashamed to say I assumed was just on TV because she’s so pretty. So here, I expect one among you to make me her sheet pan lasagna. — Simply Recipes

The 20 most haunted places! (Time Out)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this button gives us a small commission.

Amazon portal

If you are looking to donate to Wonkette, this button has you covered!

One-time donation!