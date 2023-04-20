If Ian Millhiser says Samuel Alito's further two-day stay on the horrendous mifepristone decision is confusing, then it is confusing. (Vox)

So granted, I only skimmed this, didn't understand it, and Am Not A Lawyer, but it sort of sounds like the DOJ is criminalizing freedom of association here. All these pro-Russian tools are allowed to have shitty opinions in the US of A! Like:

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint unsealed in the District of Columbia, Russian national Natalia Burlinova, a resident of Moscow, conspired with an FSB officer to recruit U.S. citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia to participate in a public diplomacy program called Meeting Russia. The program was operated by PICREADI, a Russian organization led by Burlinova, funded by the Russian government and devoted to promoting Russian national interests.



“The defendant is accused of subverting our foreign agent notification laws to promote Russian national interests here in the United States, concealing from the public that her recruitment efforts were funded by a Russian security service,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. “We will continue to expose these serious crimes and hold all who perpetrate them accountable.”

Ehhhhh ... (DOJ)

Stand Your Ground laws linked to an increase in homicides? Oh. (Old NPR)

So that's the cheerleaders Shy was confusing with the girl in the wrong driveway. (That guy in court: NBC News ) One of them tried to open a car she thought was hers in the grocery store parking lot in the dark — I've done it! — so that's a shootin'! — NBC News

Florida expanded Don't Say Gay to all grades, because if a 17-year-old learns gayness exists, they might get dirty gay thoughts in their brains. — Teen Vogue

All the Republicans are laughing at Ron DeSantis, who got mugged by a mouse. (Politico)

Ah, but he'll get them. His Fuck Disney board is now promising to raise taxes on the district — for "better services" of course, but also to pay all the lawyers. Kind of reminds me of all the Mitt Romney-esque vulture capitalists who buy a property with borrowed money, sell off all the assets for bonuses, and then bankrupt it. — Miami Herald

Hey, where was he when Broward was underwater? Ohio, you say? (Sun Sentinel)

Oh no, Marjorie Taylor Greene was SILENCED, this is A OUTRAGE. — Yahoo!

Trump ambassador lady running for Kentucky governor trying to tie Kentucky AG, a superconservative Black Republican guy, to Barack Obama and Alvin Bragg, why do you suppose that might be? — Politico



Dennis Prager is considered a moral leader and teacher by Republicans. "It’s a very distressing thing what is being done here. The hatred of America and of capitalism is what animates the entire slave narrative in your kid’s college." Don't worry, there's more at the link and it's not at all exculpatory. (Joe My God)

New York Times follows up its reporting on child refugees laboring in the US, children who are smart and lonely and being left to fend for themselves with Fagin-like "sponsors," and who yearn to attend school to learn English, or to read. The Department of Health and Human Services and Susan Rice, it seems to me, both have a hell of a lot of explaining to do. — Gift link

Who declined a gig vamping for FTX because she did her homework when nobody else did theirs? Taylor Swift declined a gig vamping for FTX because she did her homework when nobody else did theirs. I'm starting to like that girl. (The Block)

REALLY NBC NEWS SPONSORED CONTENT, "Bill Cosby & His Wife Learn To Move Forward Despite Their Struggles"? NO LINK, FUCK YOU.

Let's try something else, like THANK YOU NOTES! YAY! I'm not sending y'all fucking brownies. Only sending you fucking brownies in my heart. (Get Jobber)

