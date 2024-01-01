Share this post2023 In The World's Last Website!www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2023 In The World's Last Website!It's US! Wonkette! Rebecca SchoenkopfJan 1, 202467Share this post2023 In The World's Last Website!www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther409Sharethis is just to saywonkette will be 20 years old next weekand we are still alive you motherfarking sons of beeches.Yes, that’s the whole post. SubscribeBirthday money for the wonkettes. $$$$$ for Wonkette!Leave a comment!Leave a comment67Share this post2023 In The World's Last Website!www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther409SharePreviousNext
2023 In The World's Last Website!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak_MTXQALa0
Year Of The Cat
Ta, Rebecca. We purchased our groceries, took the laundry to the laundromat (we even folded it when it was dry), and are now relaxing in the pied-a-nuage with the dogs and cats. Adorable and adored fiancé Meccalopolis is making fresh tomato sauce; we'll have it over roasted vegetable ravioli. We already ate our salad, and are sharing a lovely glass of Italian red wine.
Tomorrow's black eyed peas are soaking on top of the fridge. I found a recipe for vegan cornbread and shall make it in the cast iron skillet (in the oven, not on the stovetop). We have lovely greens, whole short grain rice (why is it called brown rice when it's not?), and a smoking gun to flavor the beans. I've never eaten black eyed peas on New Year's Day; another new experience to enjoy.
Beloved made his end-of-year donations. I'm hopeful that enough people will subscribe that we'll have a whole week of cats instead of rats (I know. Rat libelz!1!!!!11!!), and look forward to that.