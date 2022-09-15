Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is too smart to believe his own mewling whines about the Court's "legitimacy." He knows exactly what he did. — Dahlia Lithwick at Slate

Does Trump have something on Marco Rubio? Greg Olear's substack is just asking!

Trump judge acquits January 6 rioters of some charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, even as he finds them guilty of beating on cops. NBC News does not explain his reasoning, which isn't their fault as he doesn't seem to have any.

Liz did somebody's podcast! Y'all let me know how The Mysterious Case of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon's Bad Brains turned out! (Apple I guess)

Don't call it polio's comeback ... (Wired)

The drop in child poverty with the expanded Child Tax Credit was huge. Let's make Joe Manchin superfluous and do it some more, again! — Gift link Washington Post

Oliver Willis says libs need to stop debating and wonking out on all conservatives' bullshit, and Wonkette says NOT BLOODY LIKELY IT IS RIGHT IN THE NAME. (Oliver Willis substack)

Why did Joe Biden lose these Truth Social investors all their money? : ( *Shakes fist BIIIIIDENNNNN!!!*

“Trumpers discussing how much they have lost so far by purchasing shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp - which is Truth Social. How do these people not know that EVERYONE who invests with Trump ALWAYS gets wiped out?” — Kurt Eichenwald (@Kurt Eichenwald) 1663124514

From last year, but the incredible story of the no-shit-actually-innocent Baltimore man, Keith Davis Jr., whom "progressive prosecutor" Marilyn Mosby has tried five times. She keeps trying him. He's still in prison. He still certainly didn't do it. (Baltimore mag)

Amazon allllmost did the right thing by its drivers during California's excruciating heat wave, but then it couldn't, quite. It's like the time Supreme Court Justice Neal Gorsuch ruled you could fire a driver for leaving his cab so he didn't freeze to death, but opposite! — Thomson Reuters

Four fewer policy failures! The Patagonia owners giving away their entire company to a trust for environmental and climate change causes is fucking lovely, HEART HUG EMOJI. — Gift link New York Times

We're in the middle of another satanic panic. I'm sure it will work out just great. — NBC News

Dirty cartoons? Won't somebody think of the children? (Everyday Monkey)

