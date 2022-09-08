UHHHH ... did this (Democratic!) Vegas official MURDER A REPORTER, JEFF GERMAN, WHO EXPOSED HIM?????? IT SEEMS LIKE HE MIGHT HAVE. (Review Journal)

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group (The Onion)

CLOWN LAW. (The American Prospect)

So what do we do about lawless Trump judges? We pack the courts. We add term limits. We strip them of the ability to fuck elections. All kinds of things besides just pointing out they are CLOWN LAW. (I will never give up CLOWN LAW.) — Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern at Slate

Democrat-led states are making it harder for kids to get guns. Republican-led states are making it harder for kids to get books. (CAP Action)

That's awful nice of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to agree to hire a "coordinator" to oversee "making the DMV offer voter registration just because it's been federal law for decades" after a judge " found various violationssuch as not providing voter registration and not being allowed to vote." Just various violations like those. (Keloland / Native American Rights Fund)

Michigan Republicans sue to turn over the 2020 election, now, in September 2022. — Democracy Docket

Eight million children worldwide are grieving a parent lost to COVID — a quarter million in America. But we're sure it's "have to wear masks" or whatever that is causing kids to struggle. (NPR)

Stupid Eduardo making me cry.

“A young boy lost his dad in a crowd in Argentina. Strangers came together to help, chanting the father's name. Then the band joined in with a song, "Eduardo, come and find Juan Cruz" via Daniel Abrahams” — Tansu YEĞEN (@Tansu YEĞEN) 1662481705

(Also that song is great.)

The Florence Pugh Harry Styles Olivia Wilde Chris Pine Shia LaBeouf clusterfuck, because lol daaaaang. ( Vox ) Or less reading and gets quicker to the multiple points: This Twitter thread.

The history of drink coaster patents because Ernie went to the trouble of learning it for you, so why not? (Tedium)

You guys wanna see my new house? (Not really my new house, before you all cancel your donations, I live in a different mansion.) — Dorothy Turkel House

INTERNET LIARS! Ignore the Elon Musk one, that guy sucks. (Food Is In The House)

