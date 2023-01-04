I am still watching the House speaker votes and we are ROLLING ON OUR KITCHEN FLOOR. (Okay, it just ended, it will begin again at noon todayrow and LOLLLL will we be liveblogging it.) But Fox News is ... well they are using their kitchen floor for its usual purpose, a liedown OF GRIEF HORROR AND SADNESS! (Crooks & Liars) LOL, here's Harold Meyerson at TAP.

Hey there's a new Senate President Pro Tempore, and it's Patty Murray of Washington! *doffs cap* Madam President! — MSN

Jennifer Rubin does a fiction exercise. Her prompt: What if House Republicans weren't batshit insane? It's pretty funny! I mean it's a funny thought, she's not a humorous person. (Gift link Washington Post)

Heart hug!

But Big Nancy was a woman of strong principle as well as a master of everyday politics. She regarded every conservative Republican as her foe. In 1984, she angrily rebuffed one of Ronald Reagan’s staff members, who wanted her husband, long retired by then, to appear with the president at an event in Baltimore. “After what he has done to poor people,” snapped Nancy Pelosi’s mother, referring to Reagan’s deep cuts in welfare programs, “he should not come near our house.”

— On Nancy Pelosi, master builder, at The New Republic

So this is fun! Pennsylvania Democrats flipped the state House, but then one of them died and two of them got promoted, leaving Republicans with the tiniest edge, and the supposition they'd flip the flip. Instead, they voted in a Dem-turned-independent (KYRSTEN SINEMA? No, I have no idea) as speaker. In fact it is ... kind of grown-up? Oh right no, the Republicans simply wouldn't let them hold special elections. — Inquirer

Just Security has all the January 6 transcripts, etc., since the Republican House is presumably going to 404-not-found all of it.

You've already had COVID, so you should just keep getting it again, right? You shouldn't??? Well huh. (Harvard mag)

The hospitals are out of cribs, they're so full of babies with RSV. — LA Times (once again, I have no idea how their paywall works, good luck!)

Well this yoga conspiracy lady died a year ago, weird they're writing about it now, but nevar forget etc. (NPR)

This Montana asshole: Should Native Americans be allowed to vote? Nah right? — Indian Country Today

These lawsuit assholes: Isn't tribal sovereignty racist against white people? (Underscore News)

Virgin Islands AG shitcanned by governor after she sued JPMorgan Chase for its ties to Jeffrey Epstein, HMMMMM. — Law & Crime

An art history adjunct professor in Minnesota was shitcanned after showing an Islamic-authored image of Mohammed — whose portrait is forbidden in some but not all Islamic traditions — to her students, who were warned ahead of time and could literally have just closed their eyes. Jesus Christ. (Inside Higher Ed)

Are dead popes still hit on the head with a hammer? What a good question I forgot to ask. — Weird Catholic

A super helpful post about shitty scams from car dealers and THAT'S HOW THEY GITCHA. I have fallen for very very many of these. — Go Banking Rates

