Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yes, Gov. JB Pritzker, correct.

Supreme Court perfectly happy to let Trump fire board members of independent agencies mandated by Congress, but hey man, they still like their stock portfolios, so no firing Federal Reserve board members … yet. (Talking Points Memo)

New ICE suit just dropped: Stop constantly arresting this Florida-born American citizen please ICE, and claiming his REAL ID must be fake because you want it to be! And while you’re at it, stop raiding all his friends, as a class! And Tom Homan and Kristi Noem, call your lawyers. YA SUED. (Suit)

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a “blowout victory” over some NFL team heir or something — he’s now quit the race after their top two primary and she’s running unopposed for November? — and Big Business is so SAD. Tee hee hee! (Gift link Bloomberg)

FCC chief Brendan Carr — yeah, that asshole again — has kiboshed funding broadband for rural schools and libraries because “lie about ‘unsupervised screen time’ for kids.” What a dick. (AP) Previously, Ted Cruz lying the same bullshit, plus an extra special extra lie about “rural broadband censors conservative viewpoints”? The fuck that man talking about, EVER. (Techdirt)

Pope Bob from Chicago wants to know what YOU are doing to stop global warming! (I have never understood the evangelical thing of God wants us to make the earth dirtier? Because “dominion”? What fucking freaks lol.) (CNN) Pope Bob from Chicago doesn’t think you’re very pro-life if you love the death penalty and immiserating immigrants. (The Guardian)

You watched the latest episode of The Peacemaker yet? Then don’t read this then. (Slate)

Elon Musk’s robot gonna do a wikipedia, fuck it why not. (Gizmodo)

From May, but new to me: When Facebook detected girls were deleting selfies, it’d serve them up beauty ads. It’s just smart, okay? (Futurism)

Dr. Jane Goodall has died. She was 91.

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate