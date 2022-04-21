“The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us." That's the line Politico Playbook is using as its headline this morning, and it is reportedly a quote from Mitch McConnell just after the January 6 attack Donald Trump incited on America. It comes from a new book, This Will Not Pass (Wonkette cut link) by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, and you can read an excerpt in this morning's New York Times .

The gist is that there was indeed a brief moment when McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy were thinking about maybe doing the right thing and standing up for America, but then they didn't, because they are cowards.

Mr. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Mr. Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders.

"Why I oughta!" We don't know if McCarthy ever said those exact words, but it sounds like something somebody who's really "had it with this guy" might say. (He denies ever saying he would tell Trump to resign.) Hey remember that time in June of 2016 when McCarthy said in a meeting of House Republicans that he thought Vladimir Putin was paying Trump, but then he decided to be a coward and never do anything about it? All these times in McCarthy's life when he could have done something, but he chose to be a craven little piece of shit instead.

And so it was that McCarthy and McConnell both got scared, both of Trump and of his followers, the excerpt says, because it turned out all the other Republicans were cowards and/or siding with the terrorists, and they were more concerned about their own power than they were about America or the rule of law or what is morally right and good.

“I didn’t get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference,” Mr. McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, told a friend.

The excerpt alludes to how remarkably weak Trump was politically in those weeks. Not even then could McConnell and McCarthy grow dicks. Not even then.

But oh boy, this book brings the quotes. McCarthy reportedly said on January 8 in a call with powerful House Republicans that what Trump did on January 6 was "atrocious and totally wrong" and that he was guilty of "inciting people" to attack. Also on that phone call, he reportedly started asking about the 25th Amendment.

Mr. McCarthy, who was among those who objected to the election results, was uncertain and indecisive, fretting that the Democratic drive to impeach Mr. Trump would “put more fuel on the fire” of the country’s divisions.

So divisive , holding perpetrators accountable for the terrorist attacks they openly encouraged.

But it says by January 10, McCarthy told powerful House Republicans that since House Democrats were about to impeach Trump, he was going to tell Trump to resign.

“What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it,” he told the group.



Mr. McCarthy said he would tell Mr. Trump of the impeachment resolution: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

But then he didn't because he's a coward. But he sure does sound like he was talkative on that January 10 phone call! Apparently he even said he wished Twitter would do cancel culture tyranny to his own House members who were out there spreading Trump's Big Lie and defending the Capitol attack. The excerpt mentions Lauren Boebert by name.

“We can’t put up with that,” Mr. McCarthy said, adding, “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

Ooh, Kevin, people out here talkin' to reporters 'bout your words again! (He denies it, of course, because coward.)

As the excerpt reminds us, and as Wonkette noted at the time, before January was out, McCarthy traipsed off to Mar-a-Lago for some fellowship with Trump. That's how brief McCarthy's moment of integrity and potential courage lasted. Only 10 Republicans in the House voted to impeach Trump, after all, so how could he possibly?

The excerpt spends less time on McConnell, but he still comes off as a complete coward. On the night of the insurrection, he was reportedly thinking Republicans would be turning on Trump very soon. According to Martin and Burns, McConnell was trying to get a reporter to tell him whether Trump's Cabinet might really do the 25th Amendment.

It was January 11 — over a feast of Chick-Fil-A in Louisville! — when McConnell said the thing about the Democrats finishing off "the son of a bitch for us." And he apparently thought at the time that 17 Senate Republicans would come along to convict Trump, and that they could ban Trump from holding elected office ever again and America would once again just be rainbows and tiny quivering turtle orgasms. "If this isn't impeachable, I don't know what is," said McConnell.

Hell, there was a minute there when it looked like McConnell might even be one of those senators voting to convict. Remember when he voted to acquit, then delivered an eloquent explanation of how guilty Trump was? He knew.

But then all these Republicans still loved Trump so much, so he decided to be a coward.

The excerpt ends by reminding us of how McConnell just recently said "absolutely" when asked if he'd vote for Trump if that's who the GOP picked.

Wonkette will steal that ending, but make it better, by spreading fake news that the full quote from McConnell about voting for Trump in 2024 was "and Gibraltar as a girl where I was a Flower of the mountain yes when I put the rose in my hair like the Andalusian girls used or shall I wear a red yes and how he kissed me under the Moorish wall and I thought well as well him as another and then I asked him with my eyes to ask again yes and then he asked me would I yes to say yes my mountain flower and first I put my arms around him yes and drew him down to me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will Yes."

Yes he said yes he would yes.

