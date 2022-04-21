Couple few weeks back, Senator Mitt Romney, even though he is Republican, tweeted that Tulsi Gabbard's "treasonous lies may cost lives," after Gabbard started belching out easily debunked Russian propaganda about Ukrainian bio labs.

And now she's mad! She went on Tucker Carlson to say she's mad! You can watch the video at the link, but she's sent a cease-and-desist letter to Romney, and also to Keith Olbermann.

Fam, we are shook, because this is not the first time Tulsi Gabbard has sent a letter like this.

Early on in the Democratic primary, in 2019, Hillary Clinton said something on a podcast about how she thought the Kremlin "[had] their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary," and said they're "grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She's the favorite of the Russians." She also seemed to suggest Gabbard is a "Russian asset."

What Clinton got wrong is that Gabbard never did enter the race as a spoiler candidate. Of course, it's possible that millions of laser eyes on Gabbard, ready to pounce if she so much as thought of filing to run as a spoiler candidate, might have contributed to that outcome. It's possible that it was thanks to people like Hillary Clinton who stuck their necks out and took the heat by saying it out loud early and often. We don't know. We don't know what was ever in Gabbard's brain.

Also, as we said at the time, we don't know how literally Clinton meant "grooming." But Russian media was positively gushing over Gabbard, as it so often does, and Russian intelligence was sending out its bot army to promote her online.

And oh God, Tulsi Gabbard was so mad, and in response, she sent Hillary a LIST OF DEMANDS. Remember how there was a whole period during that primary when it seemed like Gabbard was under the impression she was running against Hillary? She was just riding a white horse around and around in a stadium of her imagination, demanding Hillary show up to FIGHT HER.

Hillary did not show up to fight her.

Tulsi Gabbard demanded Hillary do a press conference to retract what she had said.

Hillary did not do that.

She demanded Hillary tweet a retraction.

Hillary did not do that.

She demanded Hillary say she admired Tulsi Gabbard.

Would have loved to have been a fly on the wall in Hillary Clinton's no-permits kitchen when she read that part. Her laughter probably fuckin' shook Chappaqua that day.

When that didn't work, Tulsi Gabbard sued Hillary Clinton for defamation, and that went so well she dropped the suit after five months or so.



What we are saying is that it doesn't really go very well for ClownSharts McDumb up there when she starts making demands for people to stop saying she lives inside Putin's ass.

But sure, Tulsi Gabbard! Whatever!

