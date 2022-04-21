A week ago, Bitch magazine announced it was hanging up its fishnets and combat boots after 25 goddamn years of beautiful, inclusive, intersectional feminism, culture, and theory. Autostraddle, itself beloved, had this to say:

"But, that’s the thing, indie media is always hanging on by a thread. I wish that more people would believe it when we (us, Bitch , whoever else) say over and over that without reader support, we will go away . I almost always have their magazine on my counter, an article open in one of my tabs, the words of their writers in my head. This is an incredible loss, and I think, it might be a loss that we didn’t have to see.”



When I noted that paragraph in tabs, you took note, and a lot more of you sent us money than on a typical day. But a lot fewer of you are sending us money than on any typical day a couple of years ago. You're bummed about inflation maybe! You are having economic Unmarvelous Mrs. Malaise!

Your Wonkette (that's us!) is ad-free. We're investor-free and capitalist douchebag-free and all the frees. No, ads wouldn't help keep us going anyway, thank you for offering to let us infest the site with them again, and paywalls are against nature (and a real fuckin problem when all the true shit's locked up like baby formula and Breitbart is free). All we can do is ask that YOU, Wonkette lover and reader and erudite lady or fellow or ladyfellow, get out your credit card or your Paypal login and chip in a little, or a lot. Even a little or a lot every month in a recurring subscription! This is so the same 4,000 people — or half of one percent of our monthly readers — aren't the only ones keeping us in writers (and their sick days! hiiii Dok, GET THE FUCK BETTER!) and ... I can't even think right now of the other stuff we spend your money on. Diamonds probably definitely. We're dripping in them.

If you rely on us to get you through good days and bad, if you find yourself swinging by to check the news or learn the fuck it means, and — and this is crucial — if you are able and it wouldn't put you in the poorhouse, please pony the fuck up, if you're one of the 99 and a half percent of you who aren't already.

Oh the diamonds I would buy just kidding nobody wants diamonds, diamonds are gross.

For other ways to donate to Wonkette, you can send a check in the mail to Wonkette, PO Box 361, Polson MT 59860 or join our Patreon and that's mostly it, our shop is pretty much closed until we're settled : )

Want to just donate once?