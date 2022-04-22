Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-Bugfuck) is a patriot, dammit. That's why she told those brave citizens in January of 2020 that "You can’t allow it to just transfer power 'peacefully' like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election. He’s guilty of treason. It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."

For America!

Only some people don't see it like that. Like those globalist lawyers at Free Speech for People (FSFP), if you know what she means, and we think you do. They keep yammering on about "insurrection" and "not fit for office" and " Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment , AKA the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause."

The clause in question says:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

In plain English, it means that you can't be in Congress if you tried overthrow the government or helped out people who did. So FSFP brought a challenge to Greene's candidacy under the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause.

"The evidence shows that Representative Greene encouraged and was otherwise involved in efforts to intimidate Congress and the Vice President into rejecting valid electoral votes and subvert the essential constitutional function of an orderly and peaceful transition of power," they wrote. "She was involved in either planning the attack on January 6, or alternatively the planning of the pre-attack demonstration and/or march on the Capitol with knowledge that it was substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection."

They also filed challenges in North Carolina against Rep. Madison Cawthorne, and in Arizona against Reps. Biggs, Gosar, and Finchem. The Arizona case was tossed for lack of standing, and a federal judge in North Carolina ruled that Congress had done away with the provision in 1898. But US District Judge Amy Totenberg disagreed , refusing to issue a restraining order to stop FSFP's complaint going forward. Which is how Ol' Margie wound up in her mint green sheath dress and giant cross pendant on the witness stand at today's administrative hearing in Georgia.

You can watch her yourself, if you're so inclined.

www.youtube.com

So far she's said she doesn't remember tweeting stuff she tweeted, that she thinks Nancy Pelosi committed treason by not enforcing the law (does she think Speaker Pelosi is a cop? or the president?), the only violence is perpetrated by BLM and Antifa, and that everything she herself says is non-violent and Christian. Also she doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, doesn't know Ali Alexander or any other rally planners, and that the First Amendment gives people the right to march on the Capitol.

Question to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "In fact, you think that Speaker Pelosi is a traitor to the country, right?" Greene: "I'm not answering that question...I haven't said that." Q: "Put up plaintiff's exhibit 5." Greene: "Oh, no. Wait. Hold on now..."pic.twitter.com/hBHPAkUOaA — CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1650644244

You'd think from her constant howling that she'd be thrilled to finally get a forum to explain her very serious theories about a stolen election. But apparently not, since the congresswoman mostly looks like she smelled something bad and would prefer to be anywhere but that courtroom.

Chin up, Madge! Just a couple more hours of this, and you'll be back in the warm embrace of that hot hunk Steve Bannon in no time flat.

