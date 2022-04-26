Twitter has accepted Elon Musk’s offer to purchase the social media platform. Nothing good will come of this. (The Verge)

Meet President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink. (Newsweek)



Scientists and researchers at UC San Francisco, along with the California Department of Public Health, looked into how many lives were saved by the Covid-19 vaccine. The results are stunning. (LA Times)

The obvious economic impact from climate change still hasn’t changed the perception to going green is a liberal luxury. (The Economist)

Comedian Chelsea Pope just watched The Batman. (Twitter)

Part time front desk receptionist at Arkham Asylumpic.twitter.com/iI57XzPuDf — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1650656043

There’s no better time than now to explore Uranus. (The Atlantic)

Elizabeth Picciuto discusses the systemic shredding of our social contract. (Dame)

Author Lily Geismer offers a harsh look at Bill Clinton and the New Democrats’ legacy. Don’t worry. It’s just one person’s opinion. You don’t have to pitch a fit in the comments (but we know you will). (The Nation)

A great piece on one of my favorite filmmakers Billy Wilder (Also The Nation)

Legal historial Mia Brett breaks down how Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s mask mandate ruling is part of an ongoing right-wing effort to break down the federal government. (Editorial Board)

Yes, Funny Girl struggles without the force of nature that’s Barbra Streisand. It’s no Gypsy or My Fair Ladythat can stand on its own without its most famous leading lady. (The Daily Beast)

It’s food cart week in Portland! Huzzah! (The Oregonian)

At least 18 states have made cocktails to go permanent. This is progress. (NPR)

However, during the pandemic, I discovered Anders Erickson’s YouTube channel. I now have a fully stocked bar and can make a damn good Manhattan. Erickson and Azusa, his partner in life and mixology, test out viewer drink submissions. They aren’t bad!

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?