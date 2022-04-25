Liz Cheney is sharpening that knife. Or someone on the January 6 Select Committee is, anyway. Because Friday night the Committee news-dumped a bunch of incriminating texts and testimony into a filing in Mark Meadows's lawsuit to block subpoenas. And today CNN's got a tranche of embarrassing texts Meadows handed over before he quit cooperating and decided to get himself referred to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress.

Come for Sean Hannity's Republican GOTV efforts, stay for Mad Marge calling for "Marshall law."

Our story picks up on November 3, Election Day, with Trump's favorite late night sext pal Hannity wondering where he should be encouraging voters to turn out for Trump.

"Any place in particular we need a push," wondered this very serious journalist on the "fair and balanced" Murdoch media outlet.

"Yes sir," he replied, when instructed to use his radio and television program to encourage voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

On November 5, Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs was already scheming to let Republican legislatures overrule the vote and send fraudulent electoral votes for Trump in the swing states. Let's assume "a look doors" is voice-to-text for "electors." Or maybe Biggs has brain damage, we suppose that is also a possibility.

I'm sure you have heard of this proposal. It is to encourage the state legislatures to appoint a look doors [sic] in the various states where there's been shenanigans. If I understand right most of those states have Republican Legislature's. It seems to be comport with glorified Bush as well as the Constitution. And, well highly controversial, it can't be much more controversial than the lunacy that were sitting out there now. And It would be pretty difficult because he would take governors and legislators with collective will and backbone to do that. Is anybody on the team researching and considering lobbying for that?

Lest we forget, the votes hadn't even been counted yet. They had no proof of any fraud — and they never would! — and all talk of Chinese thermostats, Italian space lasers, and dead Hugo Chavez cahootsing with Dominion Voting Systems was but a glimmer in Rudy Giuliani's crazy eye. Nonetheless, these Gippers were convinced the election had been stolen somehow , based on nothing more than the fact that their guy lost, as had been predicted by every single poll for months.

"I love it," Meadows gushed in response to Biggs's election-stealing plans. In fact, he was in contact with quite a few members of both houses of Congress about the plot to overturn the election, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Mo Brooks, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As the Post' s Molly Hensley-Clancypoints out, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the onetime Texas Governor who played a supporting role in the Ukraine impeachment, denied reports last December that he'd texted Meadows about a plot to overturn the election.

And yet here he is, on November 7, telling the chief of staff, "'We have the data driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet.' Pam Biondi has seen and agrees!!'' Rick Perry." Who is he quoting? Who the hell knows. But it's his number, and he signed his name, so ... LOL.

On December 1, Bernie Kerik texted Meadows, "Sir, we are airborne on the way to Michigan from Arizona. We're going to need a hotel for the team and two vehicles to pick us up." Good to know Meadows was coordinating travel for the election-stealing advance team when he was theoretically working for the US taxpayer. Also, not for nothing, but in what universe is any of this covered by executive privilege, as Meadows insisted when he blew off the Committee?

Meadows was intimately involved in the planning of the pre-riot rally, with Katrina Pierson complaining to him on January 3 that she would have to pull out of the planning because "[Republican mega-donor] Caroline Wren has decided to move forward with the original psycho list " of speakers, including Alex Jones and Ali Alexander. Apparently it worked, because later that day, Pierson texted that things were back on track, and she was ready to put on a "proper event."

Does a "proper event" lead to an insurrection? Asking for a country.

When the goons were inside Congress, everyone in MAGA-land was 100 percent clear who sent them.

"Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the President to calm people This isn't the way to solve anything," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene texted Meadows.

"The president needs to stop this ASAP," her GOP colleague Bill Timmons agreed.

"This doesn't help our cause," Rep. Barry Loudermilk chimed in.

And Don Jr., who spent the morning gleefully dancing in that tent with Kimberly Guilfoyle, was positively hair on fire.

"He's got to condem this shit. Asap. The captiol police tweet is not enough," he wrote, adding, "This is one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to fuck his entire legacy on this if it gets worse." (All sic obviously.)

Reince Preibus was similarly alarmed, if less verbose: "TELL THEM TO GO HOME !!!"

But Trump campaign manager Jason Miller has been in scrapes before, so he kept his head cool and hatched a plan to blame ANTIFA, or the left, or perhaps ALIENS for the attack.

Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today's peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now! 2) The fake news media who encouraged this summer's violent and radical riots are now trying to blame peaceful and innocent MAGA supporters for violent actions. This isn't who we are! Our people should head home and let the criminals suffer the consequences!

Let's be clear: Trump's pals in Congress and on the campaign summoned the mob to DC. and Trump himself told them to march on the Capitol and promised them he'd be coming with them, as if that guy was about to walk thirty feet without a golf cart. There was zero evidence at that point that anyone but Trump's people were attempting to take over Congress — and there never was any evidence. These people simply made it up and decided to pretend it was fact.

Louie Gohmert, the dumbest sack of crap in Congress until that Madison Cawthorn dipshit took the title, was already flogging this lie by the time the police cleared the building: "Cap Police told me last night they'd been warned that today there'd be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent. Good that Trump denounces violence but could add & well demand justice for those who became violent & well get to the bottom of what group they're with."

"Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters," Our Margie texted, once Capitol police had regained control. And by January 17, she was calling "Marshall law." By which she did not mean Walker Texas Ranger's inbred cousin from up in the holler.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don't know on those things," she texted Meadows. "I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"

Wow, it seems like just last week when that woman was saying under oath that she doesn't remember ever calling for martial law. Because it was FRIDAY .

But the batshittiest text by far was from Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell on December 20. We are printing it here for you in all its insane glory. Please take a moment to mentally prepare yourself.

Okay, ready?

Hey Mark, I felt I was suppose to text you this message... You being a man a faith and on the front line of the decisions that are going to be historical! I would ask that you pray for wisdom and discernment from God! You are one of the people the president trusts the most. That being said I want to add my input.... Everything Sidney has said is true! We have to get the machines and everything we already have proves the President won by millions of votes! I have read and not validated yet that you and others talked him out of seizing them... If true .. I pray it is part of a bigger plan... I am grateful that on the night of the election the algorithms of the corrupt machines broke and they realized our president would win in spite of the historical fraud! I look for deviations every day in my business ... when I find one I investigate relentlessly until I know why it happened and how it happened... ( this is my gift from God that has made my business so successful) From 11: 15 pm on the night of the election I have spent all my time running impossible deviations and numbers from this election... I also was blessed to be able to get info and help Sidney Lin General Flynn and everyone else out there gathering all the massive evidence! I have been sickened by politicians ( especially republicans ) judges, the media not wanting to see the truth ( no matter what the truth would be!) This is the biggest cover up of one of the worst crimes in history! I have spent over a million$ to help uncover this fraud and used my platform so people can get the word not to give up! The people on both sides have to see the truth and when they do .... there will not be no civil war , people ( including politicians!) are fearing! The only thing any of us should fear is fear of the Lord! Every person on this planet needs to know the truth and see the evidence!!! Mark .. God has his hand in all of this and has put you on the front line... I will continue praying for you to have great wisdom and discernment! Blessings Mike

Holy God complex, Batman! That guy is out of his fuckin' gourd!

Ah, well, blessings to all of you!

[ CNN ]

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?