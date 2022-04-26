It is a conspiracy as vast as QAnon!



Marjorie Taylor Greene, an actual real live Republican congressman, did an interview with the bugfuck far-right Catholic outfit "Church Militant." If that sounds familiar, you might be remembering when "ex-gay" Milo Yiannopoulos suddenly showed up last year on that outfit's QVC knockoff show to hawk statues of the Virgin Mary.

But Marge's situation was much simpler. She was not there to sell her new patented line of body armor that repels Jewish space lasers. She was just there for an interview. And she said a thing.

In an interview with the right-wing Catholic organization Church Militant, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that people don't really know her "because the media created a character of me": "They don't want the American people to understand that I'm actually very smart."pic.twitter.com/wIcJ5hDA10 — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650916468

"They don't really know me," says Greene about the American people, who don't know the real her. (She could have told the American people who she is the other day in court but she didn't recall any of it. Like does she support violence? She does not recall.)

"They don't know who I really am because the media created a character of me, and that's the character that they want to present to the American people." (That's right, a "character." Not a caricature . That is not the word Greene was looking for.)

"They don't want the American people to know that I'm a wife, a mother, and I think bein' a mother is the best part of my life." Yes, look away from this blog post, lest the truth of Greene being married with children be revealed!

"They don't want the American people to understand that I'm actually very smart." That's right, the media is doing a conspiracy to hide that, with no assistance at all from the congressman herself.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don't know on those things," she texted Meadows. "I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"

Oh wait, that last thing wasn't a quote from this interview, it was a text message Greene sent to Mark Meadows! How did a paragraph from Wonkette's post yesterday about Mark Meadows's text messages just get in here? Wonkette must be part of the conspiracy to hide from the American people what a whiz kid Marjorie Taylor Greene is.

She says the media also hiding that she is very good at business and wants to change how Congress works, and "they don't want anyone to like me."

"Why?" asked the host.

"Well because if they like me, then my ideas and policies and legislation will be successful, and the media is America Last!"

OK, that is probably exactly what is going on here. The conspiracy has been exposed, and all other evidence suggesting Greene is a fucking moron is hereby rendered invalid. ALL OF IT.

This has been the first blog post on the history of the internet to admit how smart Marjorie Taylor Greene is.

The end.

