There is so, so very much going on that we haven't had a chance to do a big Russia/Ukraine update. HOWEVER, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is available to answer questions of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, fresh off his trip with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Things we guess they might talk about?

The announcement that the US plans to re-open its embassy in Kyiv

The announcement that President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Ukraine is officially happening, and her name is Bridget Brink. This will be the first time America has had a permanent ambassador in Ukraine since Marie Yovanovitch.

New military aid to Ukraine

What Austin said after the Kyiv trip about how the goal is for Russia to be completely "weakened" going forward

Jesus Christ, is Putin going to invade Moldova next?

And much more, we reckon.

Watch live here:

www.youtube.com

