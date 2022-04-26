Randy Bishop, a candidate for Michigan state Senate, swears that he’s not racist. This is usually what people say in the immediate afterglow of a racist statement. They suddenly feel self-conscious and insist they’re not racist no matter how much they enjoyed the previous racist activity.

Bishop, also known as “Trucker Randy,” whined on his radio show last month that the media is out to destroy the traditional “nuclear family,” which he apparently defines as a couple so white they refuse to tan on principle. He thinks that every commercial on TV, and not just BET, features an interracial couple. I’m assuming he just stumbled upon one such couple while flipping channels and freaked out, like when Black people tour homes in his neighborhood.

The Detroit News reports:

"Can't even watch a college basketball tournament without commercials telling me I have to feel guilty because I think a family should be a white mom, a white dad and white kids," Bishop said. "They want us to die and go away. And they're going to try to do it through politics this year. Well, we have got to be just as smart.”

Poor baby fears white genocide because advertisers acknowledge that interracial couples exist and drive Hyundais.

Look how scary this is!

www.youtube.com

Perhaps mixing his racist metaphors, Bishop ranted for a while about Black people controlling the media and society in general.

Why are we allowing such a small percentage of our population to control our society? Because they own the media. Because they own the politicians. Because they own the public schools.

He’s obviously overstating our influence. We don’t even have a Black James Bond yet.

Bishop claimed his racist rant was taken out of context, but he wasn’t performing a monologue from a Quentin Tarantino script. He told Michigan Live: “I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” which is true because bones aren’t racist. They’re just lumps of calcium. However, people are racist, and Bishop clearly is.

Despite promoting the Big Lie and demanding a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election, Bishop is running for Michigan's 37th Senate District seat as a "Democrat." It’s not a shock that Bishop slipped past our screening process. We let Kyrsten Sinema run as a Democrat when she’s only a preening jackass.

During the same racist broadcast, Bishop said: “We need to run the absolute craziest strategy in the history of Michigan politics this year. We need to confuse the Democrats.” He claims his goal isn’t sabotage but bipartisanship, though Joe Manchin can confirm that the two are closely related.

“The labels that the parties, both Republicans and Democrats, have put on these candidates; I’d like to get rid of the labels altogether,” Bishop said. “Run on the issues, forget the labels.”

The compelling issue here is that Bishop is shockingly racist and Michigan Democrats swiftly repudiated his no race-mixing platform.

He is a dishonest minor social media personality that enjoys getting attention from making outrageous statements. He shows nothing but disrespect to our system of government by using a run for office to promote his personal agenda, entirely based on lies, hate and fear. 2/3 — Michigan Democrats (@Michigan Democrats) 1650846255



Views such as the ones Trucker Randy Bishop espouses have no place in the Democratic Party. Candidates who say or believe these things are not welcome. Randy Bishop is not a Democrat.



He is a dishonest minor social media personality that enjoys getting attention from making outrageous statements. He shows nothing but disrespect to our system of government by using a run for office to promote his personal agenda, entirely based on lies, hate and fear.



Disgusting racist belief systems are not welcome in the Democratic Party and frankly should not be welcome in any political party or community. We will not support his efforts to run for Senate and find it deeply insulting that he would dare to put a D next to his name.

Republican Wayne Schmidt currently represents the 37th Senate District. It's solidly Republican, so he's probably not going anywhere, even if he’s running against a virulent racist. Although Bishop officially left the Antrim County Republican Party in 2018, he now leads the Antrim County Conservative Union — another clue that he’s probably not an actual Democrat. It’s unclear if the ACCU’s dress code requires a hood.

OPEN THREAD.

[ The Daily Beast / Deadline Detroit / Michigan Live ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?