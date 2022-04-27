BREAKING! Madison Cawthorn: not a genius.

WSOC-TV out of Charlotte was first to break the news that the Boy Wonder congressman got caught trying to take a loaded gun onto a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning. Because Republicans won't let you into their cocaine boner orgies if you're not packing heat. ALLEGEDLY .

This isn't the first time the 26-year-old North Carolina congressman tried to bring a firearm onto a plane — it isn't even the first time he tried that shit in North Carolina. In February 2021, the TSA found an unloaded Glock 9mm and a loaded magazine in this brain genius's carry-on luggage.

Because no one ever accused our Maddy of being a quick study. Or of having good judgment .

If this is, as it appears to be, a video of Madison Cawthorn smoking a blunt, it should be noted that he recently voted against decriminalizing marijuana.pic.twitter.com/cvqBDRY8la — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1650735449

Cawthorn, whose own marriage recently dissolved after just eight months, is given to extemporizing on the depravity of "the Left," whom he accuses of wanting to "destroy the nuclear family in America." And while we at this mommyblog are agnostic on his underwear preferences — live your best life, kid! — we're really not here to be lectured on "what is gender" by someone whose private conduct doesn't come close to living up to the standards of morality he's flogging for everyone else.

Also, for a guy who just called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug," this dude is not so much for following the law.

Madison Cawthorn pulled over by police AGAIN. Cop has to confiscate his driver’s license because, get this, it’s invalid. Officer then has Cawthorn switch places with his passenger, so she can drive instead.pic.twitter.com/fv94BQRvOT — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1650537542

At 10: 26 p.m. on March 3 of this year, North Carolina troopers pulled over a truck after it crossed the center line. It turned out to be Cawthorn behind the wheel, despite having a suspended license. As with the gun in his luggage, it's not the first time this manchild got stopped for driving without a license. Cawthorn, who has multiple pending speeding tickets, was charged with driving on a suspended license in 2017, although the charge was eventually dropped.

We are starting to detect a pattern here. Something like stupid, stupid, stupid, followed by stupid, and then stupid again. Nowhere in this series does the word "consequence" appear. Ditto for "jail," or "permanent record," or "moral disapproval of his peers," who just described a Black judicial nominee's old speeding tickets as a "rap sheet."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department declined a request from WSOC-TV as to whether the toddler congressman would be charged in connection with the event. Let's go out on a limb here and say not bloody likely .

And while we're on the subject of screaming hypocrisy, check out this piece in the Washington Examiner all but accusing the "beleaguered" congressman of participating in a pump and dump crypto scheme using insider information. It involved the Let's Go Brandon coin, of course, because these people's stupidity is matched only by their utterly banal predictability.

"LGB legends. ... Tomorrow we go to the moon!" he posted to Instagram on December 29, posing at a party with James Koutoulas, the hedge fund manager running the Let's Go Brandon meme coin. The next day, after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown announced that Koutoulas and LGB would sponsor his 2022 season, the value jumped by 75 percent. Within a month, the currency was worthless, although Koutoulas has relaunched it and Cawthorn is still pumping it.

Amazing to see Patriots like this shouting us out! @jameskoutoulas and @CawthornforNC going strong at this weekend American Freedom Tour event in Fort Lauderdale! #letsgo #AFT #Freedompic.twitter.com/jhtXP8nXjt — LetsGo Brandon (@LetsGo Brandon) 1647907894

Cawthorn has a ready answer for the allegations, coming as they do from a conservative paper like Wash Ex . He's being targeted by the Republican establishment, to which he poses some kind of ... threat?

Madison Cawthorn is panicking: “They’re trying to kill us with death by a thousand cuts.”pic.twitter.com/2KTZ2xXMY0 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1651057392

"We have the North Carolina political establishment and one RINO senator who have really targeted me and are coming hard. They're putting hundreds of thousands of dollars, millions of dollars to be able to defeat me. And they're starting to say these ridiculous, salacious things," he said, assuring his loyal supporters that he wants to cut the federal income tax and "Social Security spending" and has brought lots of cash back home for his district — taking credit for COVID and infrastructure bills he himself voted against, and not for the first time .

"I do not apologize for making sure that we cultivate a following across all platforms, trying to reach out to my generation, who is the most medicated, addicted, the most depressed generation that's ever lived, and it's because of these radical liberal policies and the indoctrination that goes on inside of our schools," he continued.

Well, obviously. You have to do insider trading on social media, to give a little hope to the Gen Z kids.

"And so we're starting to see this coordinated drip campaign. When I say a drip campaign it's where they're going to drop an attack article every one or two days, just to try and kill us with a death by a thousand cuts. And that is really their main strategy. Anyways, I'm very proud of my constituents who are seeing through this political shenanigans."

On that account, though, he's probably right. Because it sure as hell looks like he's getting fragged by his own side for being more trouble than he's worth. And Your Wonkette is here for it.

[ WSOC-TV / Asheville Citizen Times / Wash Ex ]

