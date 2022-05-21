Hello!

This week's present to you all is, uh, a Chick Tract. I found out this morning that the guy who drew the art for them died. There is a whole obituary for him in Christianity today, which cites this tract — one of my favorites — as one of the most famous ones he illustrated.

Not to speak ill of the dead, but it is truly disturbing.

THE LAST GENERATION www.youtube.com

I used to read these things when I was a teenager and people left them everywhere for us to find — and as hilarious as I found them, I think I vastly overestimated the amount that other people must have also found them hilarious. Because you look at these things and it seems a lot like the laws the Right is coming out with these days are designed to prevent "this" from happening.

Like this kid, Little Bobby, coming home and telling his parents "The kids call me slime because my parents are straight and still married!" ... and then talking about how his teacher is a witch and they are going to sacrifice kittens and puppies for Halloween ... and eventually turning his parents and grandparents into the New World Order authorities as heretics for not believing in the Mother Goddess. You know, because we're all so super invested in what people personally believe and what their sexual preferences are. And we want people to get divorced even if they are happy!



There's a lot that's familiar there, in terms of what the Christian Right seems to think they are "preventing."

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

