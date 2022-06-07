Hey, let’s talk about that racist jackass Blake Masters, a Republican (obviously) who’s running for Senate in Arizona against incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly as well as whichever numpties are filling the Republican primary slate. Masters, president of the Thiel Foundation, is one of Peter Thiel’s Senate franchise projects along with JD Vance in Ohio.

Back in April, Masters was a guest on the "Jeff Oravits Show" podcast, where he declared that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”

Most mass shooters are white, but blaming Black people for everything wrong in this country is the great American pastime. In fairness, Masters was speaking about gang-related gun violence, so while that’s a transparent distraction from the more than 200 mass shootings so far this year, it’s not as if he specifically called out Black people.

Oh, wait, he did:

It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.”

His mouth vomit is both racist and inaccurate. Democrats do want to address gun violence in Chicago, St. Louis, and wherever Black folks roam free. Black Lives Matter focuses on police violence because it most often goes unpunished. State-sanctioned police violence against Black citizens is significantly different from a drive-by. However, the conservative obsession with Chicago arguably helps enable police violence. As Malcolm X noted, if you paint Black people as pathologically violent, you can justify turning Black neighborhoods into police states.

Masters’s comments about Chicago and St. Louis demonstrated a miraculous recovery of his ability to see color. Previously, in the same interview, he’d said that “most Americans just, you know, just want to stop obsessing about race all the time.” He claimed “the Left’s biggest tool in their toolkit is just to divide people on the basis of race, and that’s really messed up.” He’s actually describing a cynical political tactic not the use of a specific tool, per se. Even racists should be able to maintain a consistent metaphor.

A proponent of the racist great replacement theory, Masters’s support for gun rights is not-so-subtly rooted in the paranoid fear that white people will need to defend their plantations homes from brown people. He’s grossly suggested that Democrats “don’t like the Second Amendment” because “it frankly blocks a lot of their plans for us.” (Those plans are apparently MOIDER!)

He’s ranted about Democratic gun safety efforts:

When they ban ‘ghost guns’ and pistol braces, that’s all about disarming law-abiding people, like you and me, that’s what it’s about. They care that we can’t have guns to defend ourselves.

Republicans want to fund the fuck out of the cops but will act as if they must personally arm themselves against the Purge. Once again, Masters is hardly subtle: He’s implying that Democrats want to disarm law-abiding (white) people before Black Lives Matter goes full "Helter Skelter.”

PREVIOUSLY: Biden Issues Entirely Reasonable Ghost Gun Regulation For Gun Nuts To Freak Out About

So-called “ghost” guns are unregistered and untraceable homemade weapons that can be made with a 3D printer. They’re a bad scene that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has attributed to the rise in gun homicides over the past two years. Democrats haven’t banned “ghost” guns. President Joe Biden simply issued the completely rational rule that anyone who sells these gun kits must become a licensed firearms dealer, run background checks on buyers, and include serial numbers on their kits.

Masters tweeted a photo of his homemade masculinity enhancer and straight-up lied that Biden had criminalized his lethal crafts project.

“I made this “ghost gun” a few months ago. Very legal & very cool. But now, thanks to Biden’s new rule change, I would be a felon if I made another one just like it today.” — Blake Masters (@Blake Masters) 1649705241

Masters lies a lot, though. He insists that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, who called Masters a “great modern thinker” when endorsing his Senate campaign. Tucker Carlson considers Masters the “future of the Republican Party,” which is probably true. He’s terrible.

[ The Daily Beast ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?