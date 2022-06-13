Rep. Mo Brooks squeaked out a second place finish in last month's Alabama GOP Senate primary. He’s now headed for a June runoff against Katie Britt, who carried 45 percent of the vote to his 29 percent. This was likely just a stay of execution. He already lost Donald Trump’s fairweather endorsement after he suggested moving on from the 2020 election that Trump obviously lost. You only have a MAGA future if you’re willing to dwell in a delusional past.

PREVIOUSLY: Mo Brooks Is Telling You He Is Not Leaving (And That Trump Asked Him To 'Remove Biden From White House')

Friday, Trump officially endorsed Britt while also further trashing Brooks. He’s been grouchy lately, as if he’s seen something unpleasant on television. He ranted:

"Last year I endorsed Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate because I thought he was a Fighter," Trump wrote in a press release. "Then, out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally. [...]



Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior. Katie is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama. As President and CEO of Alabama’s Business Council, Katie has been working hard to Grow Alabama’s Economy, Create Jobs, and Restore the Great American Dream.

So ends Mo Brooks’s political career, maybe! However, Trump is more a vulture than a kingmaker. He was arguably looking for a reason to bail on Brooks after his endorsement failed to clear the field or improve Brooks’s dismal polling numbers.

Brooks was obviously bummed that the known backstabber backstabbed him. He suggested that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had somehow “conned” Trump into backing his preferred candidate. Brooks had vowed that if elected to the Senate, he wouldn’t vote for McConnell to serve again as the caucus leader. McConnell can rest easy.

“Mo Brooks reacts to Donald Trump ending his political career after stabbing him in the back. #ETTD” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1654920448

Trump endorsing Britt also displeased other anti-McConnell MAGA conservatives. CNN reports:



“This is a gut punch. Very disappointing,” conservative radio host Mark Levin wrote in a post on Truth Social – the alternative social media platform backed by Trump – upon learning that Britt had earned Trump’s support.



“Britt is a [Mitch] McConnell-supported RINO,” he added.

Trump has trouble keeping track of his various vendettas. He loathes Mitch McConnell, who he’s called a “broken old crow,” but now he’s helping the old crow dispatch Brooks, who would’ve only annoyed Mitch in the Senate. Britt, meanwhile, is an empty bag of nothing, whose pitch to voters is a focus-group-produced word salad: “The problems of the people of Alabama, the issues facing the people of Alabama are absolutely my problems. They’re absolutely why I am there, to protect our values, to make sure we have a strong conservative voice in the United States Senate, and that I never apologize for that.”

Just last July, Trump said Britt was "not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our country needs or not what Alabama wants. For Mitch McConnell to be wasting money on her campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks.” Now, she has his “complete and total endorsement.”

Britt had served as chief of staff for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, and sexist asshat Trump had dismissed her as merely his “assistant.” All’s forgiven, though, because Britt demonstrated the one qualification that matters to Trump — shamelessly embracing the Big Lie. Britt said she believes there was “fraud” in the 2020 election. She doesn’t have evidence. It’s just boilerplate rhetoric from corrupt rightwing politicians who don’t mind setting democracy on fire to win elections.

Brooks’s final humiliation is scheduled for June 21. He’ll join Jeff Sessions on the island of misfit Trump toadies.

[ CNN / Fox News ]

