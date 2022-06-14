In our post on Donald Trump having conniptions at former Attorney General Bill Barr over Barr's House January 6 Select Committee testimony, we noted that Dinesh D'Souza is also blubbering like a beclowned fool. You see, Barr and the cool kids on the committee were caught on tape laughing and laughing and laughing and laughing and laughing at Dinesh's total dogshit election-stealing movie 2,000 Mules , which has been debunked by pretty much everybody who's bothered to look. As the Washington Post's Philip Bump noted, it's not even a good conspiracy theory. It's just stupid.

If you want to witness the blubbering, check out Dinesh's Twitter. He's retweeting absolute nobodies, we guess to make himself feel better, and he's just otherwise generally begging for attention. He called Barr fat, which was probably upsetting coming from such an Adonis.

As of this writing, this is his most recent, and perhaps most pathetic tweet:

“Barr has been called out! https: //t.co/b8grB961MW” — Dinesh D'Souza (@Dinesh D'Souza) 1655219078

How to say this lightly.

Wonkette has perhaps been meaner to Bill Barr and insulted him with more glee than any other august literary journal on the planet. In that context, we must point out that there are no words to describe how beneath him debating Dinesh D'Souza would be for Bill Barr.

But sure, whatever, hardened pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza is literally begging Bill Barr to PAYYYYY ATTENTION TOOOOOO MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

And don't worry, because he's not alone in this fight. Riding in on a white steed, his matted shit hair probably not even blowing in the wind because it doesn't move like that, is beknighted hero Steve Bannon, who is also blubbering about "Leave Dinesh Alone!"

“Steve Bannon isn’t happy with Bill Barr: “We’re coming for you bro! We’re gonna deconstruct this, and then we’re gonna rub your nose in it .. The days of the deplorables and the days of MAGA just sitting there” are over.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1655206492

“We’re not going to be blown off by somebody like Bill Barr. Bill Barr, we’re coming for you, bro! You’re sitting there lying about this."

Oh for heaven's sake.

“If you had any decency whatsoever you would have reached out to Dinesh D’Souza before you smeared him!"

He didn't "smear" Dinesh D'Souza. He laughed at him during a legal deposition in front of a congressional committee. And they all laughed too. Everybody was laughing, laughing, laughing.

One does not "reach out" before doing such things.

“We’re going to deconstruct this, and we’re going to rub your nose in it and then we’re going to come after you legally,” Bannon said. “We’re not just going to sit here anymore. The days of the deplorables and the days of MAGA just sitting there and our betters telling us what it is [are over].”

Just a reminder, this is Steve Bannon going after Bill Barr on behalf of Dinesh D'Souza, because these people are very much fighting right now, and they are upset, and it is personal.

Bannon, also a tour de force of sexual hotness, echoed D'Souza in calling Barr fat.

“Upset about Bill Barr debunking 2000 Mules, Steve Bannon said Barr has a “fat face” and the fight about the 2020 election isn’t about Donald Trump.” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1655214311

As Mediaite notes, Bannon's guest here is Catherine Engelbrecht from True The Vote, which plays a starring role in Dinesh D'Souza's very dogshit movie. Indeed, one of the greatest lies of the whole film was centered around True The Vote, where the film claimed the cell phone tracking that allegedly allowed the group to track "ballot mules" also enabled it to solve a murder.

If you haven't had enough of Bannon's blubbering, here he is after the first night of January 6 testimony.

“Steve Bannon is fuming about a criminal indictment of Trump: “I dare Merrick Garland to take that crap last night and try to indict Donald Trump! Because we’re gonna win in Nov and we’re gonna impeach you and everybody around you! F*ck - screw the WH - we’re gonna impeach you!”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1654950581

Sounds like he's going through some things.

