Welcome back to our continuing series, “What’s Herschel Walker Lying About This Time?” The Daily Beast dropped some sizable dish on the Republican nominee in this year’s US Senate election in Georgia. See, although Walker lectures about absent Black fathers, like Bill Cosby, it turns out he’s not-so-secretly a scumbag hypocrite, like Bill Cosby.

We’re unfortunately familiar with Walker’s own Donald Trump Jr., Christian Walker, whom he raised with both his ex-wife and current wife. However, the Daily Beast reveals that Walker has a second son, a 10-year-old he rarely sees.

The son, whose name The Daily Beast is withholding out of privacy concerns, has grown up more than 1,500 miles from Walker’s Texas home. And the mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.



The Daily Beast confirmed these events through public posts, a court document where Walker is declared to be the child’s father, and a person close to the boy’s family with direct knowledge of the events.

Walker apparently sends his second son Christmas and birthday gifts, like a generous family friend or court-ordered deadbeat bad, but he’s otherwise not involved in the kid’s life. The child has also never met his half-brother, Christian, which I actually consider a wise parenting move. The guy’s an asshole.

“I’m a bit confused as to when gay rights went from “getting married” to walking around the streets with no clothes on in front of children.” — Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1655171670

Walker has presented himself as an expert on fatherhood, much like his professed expertise in business, evolution, and Russian Roulette. During a 2020 interview with rightwing troll Charlie Kirk, Walker apologized to the Black community but not because he’d willingly appeared on Kirk’s show. No, he felt terrible about the fatherless Black home, which he considered a “major, major problem.” He boasted that he was "like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.” He’s probably a great simile dad but he’s less impressive as a literal father.



When not spending time with his second son, Walker told tap-dancing embarrassments Diamond and Silk that if you have “a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman … you don’t leave the child.” He’s great at writing Hotep greeting card messages but in reality, he tried to abandon both his ex and his child. According to the Daily Beast, Walker’s paternity suit dragged on for more than a year after he’d admitted he was the kid’s father. Walker’s second son was more than two years old when the court issued its final child support order in August 2014.

“We’ve got a lot of NFL players. We have a lot of NBA players. And they want to help. They’ve given millions of dollars to Black Lives Matter. Let’s not do that,” he said to Diamond and Silk.



“I say what we need to do is let’s go in all the neighborhood [sic] and let’s become fathers of those fatherless child [sic]. Meaning let’s try to direct them in the right way,” he said.

Walker has told audiences that "if you got a child, hug your child every day,” which he obviously doesn’t do. However, like Cosby, while he’s a great dad on TV, that’s probably where it ends. He has a record of treating women horribly: Walker’s first wife, Cindy Grossman, has accused him of being “physically abusive” and once threatening to “blow” her “brains out.” Myka Dean, who was briefly involved with Walker, filed a police report in Texas alleged that Walker threatened to “blow her head off.” It’s a consistent and disturbing theme.

I dare say Walker's second son is probably better off without his active involvement.

