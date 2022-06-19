Our weekend chat starts a little earlier because it’s Father’s Day and my family actually enjoys spending time with me. We’re heading out for a leisurely lunch at the delightful Topaz Farms on Sauvie Island. It’s Juneteenth so I’m free to go wherever I want.

We are promised good weather, so in Portland, Oregon, terms it’s cloudy but not raining and somewhere in the mid-60s. However, whenever I grow nostalgic for childhood Junes in the South, my loved ones who still live there remind me I’m crazy. According to my college friend Heather, Georgia is currently “hotter than the hinges of Hell.” She is probably exaggerating by a degree or two.

This week, politics take center stage again over musical theatre. We might gush briefly over some of the winners. Then we’ll dive into the madness. The fun begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Feel free to watch with your own father figures.

And don’t forget to like, share, subscribe and everything else YouTube says is important. Once the chat is over, feel free to Open Thread.

