The Arizona primary elections are August 2, so we have what will feel like another two years of Republicans dredging the bottom of their loathsomeness. Last week, GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake mocked 81-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’d tested positive for COVID-19. She tweeted, “The China Virus has finally met its maker.” This makes no sense and is utterly devoid of human empathy. It’s classic MAGA.

Staying on message, Lake joined the GOP bully pulpit against queer people, who apparently are responsible for $5 gas and high inflation.

“They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens. They took down our Flag and replaced it with a rainbow. They seek to disarm Americans and militarize our Enemies. Let’s bring back the basics: God, Guns & Glory. 🇺🇸” — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@Kari Lake for AZ Governor) 1655522393

We guess the right-wing Christian God was a drooling bigot with a hair trigger.

Lake, a former TV news journalist, was a Democrat from Arizona until 2012, but then Barack Obama killed God in His sleep after taking His guns. Now, Lake is born-again MAGA or a shameless opportunist. It’s a political distinction without a difference at this point.

It turns out back in the day, Lake palled around with the very people she now demonizes for political gain. Phoenix’s own “drag queen extraordinaire” Barbra Seville spilled some scalding tea that political reporter Brahm Resnik shared on Twitter:

“@brahmresnik @KariLake Boop” — Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik) 1655570635

(We’ll forgive Resnik for misspelling Seville’s first name “Barbara,” as if he doesn’t know who Barbra Streisand is.) Cindy McCain replied to Resnik’s tweet with a succinct “boop,” which is adorable. McCain is rightly pissed with Lake, who’s made dragging her husband’s corpse a major part of her platform.

Friday, Seville posted on Facebook:

Now that @karilake has waded in to the war on drag queens, know she is a complete hypocrite.



I've performed for Kari's birthday, I've performed in her home (with children present,) and I've performed for her at some of the seediest bars in Phoenix.



She's come to my parties and has been asked to leave because door people thought she was too intoxicated to remain on premises.



Kari was a friend of mine, and I stood by her when she turned to the right. I reached out (and she responded repeatedly) when she took a public drubbing. It looks like she's recently blocked me on fb, but forgot to block her private page.



These photos are free for anyone to republish or reuse. I'd like to apologize for the photo in skull make up. It was 2012 and I had no idea this was appropriation ... I'm sorry if I let you down.

We won’t venture into a debate right now over whether Day of the Dead-inspired makeup is cultural appropriation. What’s relevant is that Lake poses in the photo with Seville while dressed as 1970s-era Elvis Presley, which itself is technically drag. That must mean she is also what sick conservative propagandists are now calling a “trans stripper.”



Seville claims they performed at Lake’s birthday party, in her home and with children present. This is not abnormal and not something that would scar children. It’s fun. Lake has also allegedly partied with Seville at more adult venues and gotten so drunk she was asked to leave. We don’t find that hard to believe.

The two were apparently close enough that Lake sent Seville tips about roommate opportunities. Now, the wannabe governor wants nothing to do with the former friend she finds politically inconvenient. Loyalty is apparently not one of Lake’s positive traits, and as her campaign continues, it grows less clear that Lake actually has any.

