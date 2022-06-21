As Wonkette told you yesterday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will be running today's hearing of the House January 6 Select Committee. Schiff has promised that the committee will bring the goods on how Donald Trump was a big part of the fake elector plot, to create fake slates of fake electors so fake Americans with Rs next to their names could use that to pretend the outcome of Joe Biden's shitkicking of Trump was at all in question. "We'll show evidence of the President's involvement in this scheme," Schiff said, adding that they'll also "show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme." The entire un-American plan cooked up in a meth lab by Trump lawyer John Eastman relied on the fake electors.

Point is, it's going to be a big day about the criminal fake electors scheme to steal American democracy and put it in Trump's butthole. The Guardian says todaythe committee has evidence that Trump literally directed the scheme, and will show it. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is going to be there, as is his right-hand man Gabriel Sterling, to talk about that and the "find me 11,780 votes" call and everything else.

Speaking of Georgia, Schiff told the LA Times that we shouldn't sleep on former Trump chief-of-staff moron Mark Meadows ALSO being the star of this hearing.

The House Jan. 6 committee plans to show in its fourth hearing Tuesday that President Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows “had an intimate role … in this plot to put pressure on [Georgia] state legislators and on elections officials,” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), a member of the panel, told The Times in an interview.



Among other things, Schiff said the committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will release new information about Meadows’ appearance at a key election meeting in Georgia and text messages revealing that he wanted to send autographed Make America Great Again hats to people conducting the audit.

Oh that's cute. Attack America, and in exchange we'll send you exclusive swag. Any tote bags or shot glasses or koozies? We all like a koozie.

So it sounds like it is going to be Georgia day and also Mark Meadows day. This makes sense, because it sure is strange how many parts of this criminal enterprise feature his name in some way or another.

It was strange how Meadows suddenly showed up in Georgia after the election to breathe heavily over the people doing the audits. It was strange how Meadows told Trump to call Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Raffensperger's office, at which point, like a mafia boss, Trump told her that she'd be "praised" when the "right answer comes out." He told Watson to please look harder at Fulton County (you know, where the Black people are) to find out where the fraud is. Trump told Watson that Meadows had told him how great she was. "The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me, they know I won, won by hundreds of thousands of votes, it wasn't close," he told that person on the phone, because Mark Meadows told him to do a Perfect Call with her.

Meadows was on the "find me 11,780 votes" call, where the president asked the Georgia secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to "win."

And of course, we know how many text messages Meadows has been involved in, like the ones on January 6 from all the Fox News people begging him to beg Trump to stop the literal actual terrorist attack on America. Also the one from Rick Perry, the day after the election, which said, “HERE’s an AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY: Why can t (sic) the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS.” And the one the next day from Donald Trump Jr.that said "If it's what you say I love it, especially later in the summer" JUST KIDDING it said, “Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc we get Trump electors,” and "We have multiple paths We control them all." And so many more!

As Wonkette explained a while back, Meadows fucked around with the committee and refused to cooperate, but because he's Mark Meadows — a very, very stupid man — he refused to cooperate in a very incompetent manner. He gave them thousands of pages of documents and communications before he ran off dragging his blanky, and then he got a contempt referral with his name on it sent to the Justice Department.

So yes, the committee has all the goods on Mark Meadows, and so much more. They even have the batshit conspiracy theories he helped spread about Italy stealing the election from Trump using some kind of Teenage Mutant Ninja Space Lasers, or whatever it was. The random YouTube videos he sent the Justice Department, about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Space Lasers. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Space Laser pajamas he wears to sleep in at night, allegedly .

Starting at 1 p.m. Eastern today, Adam Schiff will pull down Mark Meadows's pants, and show America exactly what is under there. It will be NSFW and disgusting and educational for all of us.

And SOMEBODY at Wonkette will be liveblogging it!

