We've been hearing since the House January 6 Select Committee hearings got going that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump knew one thing about Daddy's My First Insurrection For Dummies, and it was NOTHING. Jared was singlehandedly delivering peace unto the Middle East and giving free STD tests to teenage camels, and from the beginning, Ivanka understood and agreed that Papa had lost the election. Ivanka testified in her deposition for the committee that she just really respected Bill Barr, so when Bill Barr said no frauds existed, "it affected my perspective" and "I accepted what he was saying."

Besides, she was busy measuring drapes for the south Florida house they were going to buy when this was all over. Don't talk about them when you talk about coup-ing. Coups are for peasants. Please invite them to cocktail parties again?

But Maggie Haberman (who else) has a scoop (gift link) in the New York Times , and it is that Blessed Ivanka may have said something a wee bit different to some filmmakers, and when we say "may have said," we mean "did say," because there are tapes, and the January 6 committee has them:

Ivanka Trump, the elder daughter of former President Donald J. Trump, told a documentary film crew in the middle of December 2020 that her father should “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted” because people were questioning “the sanctity of our elections.”

Oh wow, all the way up to December, she was saying "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!" because we have to protect "the sanctity of [dear Father stealing] our elections"? That doesn't sound like the levelheaded Ivanka we're supposed to believe in, whose figurines sit upon our mantles and bestow blessings upon our homes!

Haberman notes that Bill Barr's statements about fraud/lack thereof came nine days before December 10, when Ivanka told these things to the documentary crew.

And she sounds like a real idiot, like somebody whose real father is definitely Donald Trump:

“I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” Ms. Trump replied. “And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right, it’s not acceptable.”



She went on, “And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is, is heard and not muted.”



She said that he “will continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted and that’s what he should do.”

Gross. Next thing you know she'll be crying about windmills committing bird massacres. We expect this kind of brain-addled shit from Donald Trump Jr., but Ivanka? Maybe that image she's carefully cultivated of herself — that of a regular human being who's firing on all cylinders — is really just PR. ( Whaaaaaaat ?)

Again, the committee has these tapes, because the filmmaker Alex Holder turned them over, and he's going to testify tomorrow. Apparently he talked to the whole kit-and-kaboodle — Jared, Ivanka, the other gross adult kids, Mike Pence, and even Donald Trump — but none of them bothered to tell the Trump campaign about how they were sitting for documentaries, for months, all the way back to September 2020. It was supposed to be a "legacy project," says Haberman.

“What the fuck is this?” said a Trump 2020 official to Rolling Stone after reading in Politico about these surprise tapes from a documentary filmmaker. Rolling Stone continues:

Another former senior official on the reelection team insisted that the first time several members of the Trump campaign leadership even heard of the documentary was when Politico reported the committee had subpoenaed the Holder. A third ex-official simply said, “Terrible idea,” and pleaded baffled ignorance to the doc project.

And then Rolling Stone put it in other words:

In other words: many of the people actually running Trump’s reelection operation are now saying they somehow had zero clue that an entire documentary was being filmed largely about Trump and his reelection campaign . And now the fruits of that doc are being mined for evidence by the congressional committee investigating Trump and his multi-pronged efforts to shred the American democratic order.

You know, in other words.

Does the filmmaker also have "never-before-seen footage" from January 6, according to a statement from the filmmaker? Yes, the filmmaker has that, and so does Congress now. Behind the scenes stuff!

“My statement in response to being subpoenaed by Congress: ” — Alex Holder (@Alex Holder) 1655821828

If any member of the Trump diaspora has managed to keep and maintain a competent lawyer, we bet that lawyer is so mad right now.

Oh well, that's what you get for working for these dumb shithole people.

[ New York Times / Rolling Stone ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?