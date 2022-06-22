Shaye Moss, a true profile in courage, is the Fulton County, Georgia, elections worker whose life Rudy Giuliani callously endangered with his slander. He publicly accused Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, of election fraud and deliberately rigging the outcome for Joe Biden, who objectively won the most votes.

Moss had to go into hiding from Donald Trump’s thuggish supporters. Anyone with a human soul would’ve been gutted by her story, but Senator Tim Scott had his soul surgically removed decades ago. And if there was any chance that the gaping hole that remains might still respond to what Moss and Freeman experienced, he simply ignored the whole proceedings.

“Senator, you should give Ruby Freeman a call, since you didn't bother listening to her today.” — Charlie Sykes (@Charlie Sykes) 1655853250

Last night on Fox News, Bret Baier asked the junior senator from South Carolina, “Have you learned anything new, is [the January 6 hearing] troubling, and can you support Trump if he runs for president?” His response was shameful, even for Scott’s established record of shamelessness.

PREVIOUSLY: Tim Scott Very Glad To Live In A Not Racist Country Despite All The Racism He Has Personally Experienced

SCOTT: I have not taken the time to watch the hearings. I feel like the best use of my time is fighting the inflationary effects and looking for ways to push back for the American consumer. I spent my time talking about the gas prices and ways that we can reduce it.

Oh, sorry, we didn’t know Scott was busy drafting the Gas Is Now Magically $1 A Gallon Again Like In The ‘90s bill. Normally, this should take precedence over anything else, but we are talking about an attempted coup whose ringleaders are still at large. Scott should try to fit that into his schedule. We know it’s the summer and all, but Scott could skip that second viewing of Top Gun: Maverick and watch the damn January 6 hearings.

However, Scott insists he doesn’t need to see anything more about January 6, he's already lived it.

SCOTT: I was actually in the Senate when it happened. I don’t need an education on what actually happened.

Scott was presumably running for his life from an unhinged mob. That doesn’t make him an objective observer. He also should at least understand the events that led to the attack. This was a criminal conspiracy to overturn a free and fair election.

SCOTT: I do think what we’re seeing is made for TV. What we haven’t seen is any cross-examination. So, we’re having people lay out stories without having the cross-examination.

Cross-examine this, asshole.

“Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were doing their jobs. Helping people vote. But when an increasingly desperate Donald Trump spread a conspiracy his own Attorney General said was baseless, their lives were turned upside down. Nearly two years later, they still have not recovered.” — Adam Schiff (@Adam Schiff) 1655839788

Or this:

“Shaye Moss, who was falsely accused by Trump, Giuliani and Fox News of carrying "suitcases" of ballots, testifies about the death threats she and her mom received. "Telling me that, you know, I’ll be in jail with my mother and saying things like, be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1655839448

Even the legal counsel for the scuzziest defendant on "Law & Order” would watch this and say, “I got nothing.”

Scott’s “made-for-TV January 6 episode” dig is especially cynical and odious. He’s framing Moss and Freeman’s very real pain and suffering, for which Trump and Giuliani are wholly responsible, as a performance worthy of Elizabeth Olsen. Fuck him.

I’ve seen it argued that Scott, who’s Black, should care at least a little about these brave Black women who were the victims of Trump’s illegal power grab. But Scott’s a Republican. He only cares about maintaining his proximity to power, and Shaye and Lady Ruby have none. They only have honor and decency.

It’s depressing but hardly a surprise that Scott said he’d support Trump in 2024. Even January 6 witness Rusty Bowers confirmed he’d vote for Trump again if "he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden.” Sometimes gas prices are so high and the threat of socialism so damn non-existent that you have no choice but to back the guy who swung a sledgehammer at our democracy.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?