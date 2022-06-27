Elizabeth Warren has plans. That’s what we liked about her 2020 presidential run. Now, the Massachusetts Democratic senator has outlined plans of attack after the Supreme Court seized possession of American uteruses.

Friday, after Dobbs dropped, Warren tweeted, "We are not powerless. Here’s what I’m fighting for: Expanding our Senate majority so we can eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe. Expanding the Supreme Court to rebalance this institution. Defending abortion rights in states through ballot measures and down ballot elections.”

This is obviously a sharp contrast to the Senate’s most useless Democrat Kyrsten Sinema’s post-Dobbs remarks that she’ll "continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.” Like who? Her good buddy John Cornyn grossly compared Roe v. Wade , which ensured that women are considered fully people, with Plessy v. Ferguson , which declared Black people less than fully human.

Warren understands that the only people who’ll help defend abortion rights are Democrats (we mean, pro-choice Democrats, of course), and unlike Sinema, those Democrats must prioritize reproductive freedom over the filibuster. Last September, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which codified the protections in Roe , but the bill failed in the Senate, where anti-choice Republicans enjoy minority rule thanks to willing accomplices Joe Manchin and Sinema. That’s fine. We just need to compensate for their useless idiocy with more Democratic senators.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week," Warren told host Martha Raddatz, "We get two more senators on the Democratic side ... willing to protect access to abortion and get rid of the filibuster ... And, yes, John Fetterman, I’m looking at you in Pennsylvania. Mandela Barnes, I’m looking at you in Wisconsin.”

This is a clear plan of action that’s particularly motivating because it’s achievable. Democrats aren’t flipping 10 more Senate seats anytime soon, and they shouldn’t have to when they already represent 40 millionmore Americans than Republicans do. There is no moral justification for the filibuster, and we should never elect another Democrat who supports what Barack Obama rightly called a "Jim Crow relic."

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is leading TV doctor Mehmet Oz in that race, and polls show Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes performing the best against GOP Senator Ron Johnson. Those are both states Joe Biden carried in 2020, so both should be winnable. However, Democrat Cheri Beasley is only slightly behind insurrectionist candidate Ted Budd in North Carolina. We should invest in that race, as well. I wish Democratic Rep. Val Demings was doing better against that worm Marco Rubio, but Florida is just a red state these days.

Warren said the Supreme Court has "burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision. They just took the last of it and set a torch to it with the Roe v. Wade opinion.”

Senator Law Professor believes significant reform is the best way to repair the Court’s self-inflicted crisis of legitimacy. The first step is expanding the Court, so the Federalist Society no longer controls an entire branch of government. Cynics claim our current situation is so FUBAR-ed it’s not worth trying anything now. That’s obviously defeatist. Look, if we had access to a time machine, we could possibly prevent Mitch McConnell from stacking the courts. But this is TARDIS-free reality and we need to go big against a corrupt Court that believes it’s untouchable.

WARREN: I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court, and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court. It's happened before. We've done it before. We need to do it again.

This isn’t liberal fantasy talk. Even prominent conservatives support reform and concede that McConnell’s perfidy and conservative justices’ radical rulings have fully undermined American confidence in the Court.

Warren also addressed the immediate humanitarian crisis the Court created when it declared half the nation second-class citizens. We must "help the women who are pregnant right now and need help. And that means sending resources to the states like New Mexico ... that border other states that are going to try to help out.” She urges Americans to get involved, volunteer, send money to groups such as Planned Parenthood. Abortion providers will likely need legal aid.

She also recommended that Biden “make abortion as available as possible with the tools he has, including medication abortion, including using federal lands as a place where abortions can occur.” Warren and Sen. Patty Murray from Washington led a group of 25 Democrats who sent a letter to the president shortly after the Dobbs draft opinion leaked outlining options the executive branch has available right now to protect women’s health from robed tyrants.

Meanwhile, voters should remain “focused like a laser on the election in November.” We like these plans, and we like Liz Warren.

