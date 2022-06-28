Not long before the world got to read Clarence Thomas's snail trail scrawlings in his concurrence in Dobbs (which overturned the right to an abortion or any other facet of the right to privacy established in Roe v. Wade ), where Thomas salivated over maybe overturning Obergefell and Lawrence and Griswold and any other substantive due process ruling that doesn't benefit him personally, we got to hear that shitface talk down to America, telling us we should learn to "live with outcomes we don't agree with."

Until the end of time, fuck you .

But this is a blog post about Hillary Clinton talking about her old law school classmate and what a rage-filled grievance clown he's apparently always been.

Clinton commented on Thomas placing a strategic pube atop the Obergefell and Griswold and Lawrencerulings , a pube some pundits say makes Thomas's concurring opinion a unique outlier among the conservative justices. (For the record, we don't buy that for one fucking second. We believe Amy Coney Barrett would destroy LGBTQ people's lives faster than she could run away with a baby somebody dropped at a fire station, and that Brett Kavanaugh would do it faster than he could deny a new sexual assault allegation. Feel free to make up your own for Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch!)

CLINTON: Well, he may be on his own, but he's signaling, as he often did, you know ... I went to law school with him. He's been a person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger. And he has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, find cases, pass laws, get them up. I may not win the first, the second or the third time, but we're going to keep at it.

Gayle King confirms that Clinton means certain people are paying attention when fucking Clarence writes shit like this. Clinton says yep.

CLINTON: The people he is speaking to, which are the rightwing, very conservative judges and justices and state legislatures. And the thing that is — well, there are so many things about it that are deeply distressing — but women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.

That is the last thing on any of the conservative justices' minds. They're not good people.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clinton commented on how Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are apparently just far too stupid to know when obvious liars like Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied to them through their teeth with forked tongues under oath about how they intended to rule on Roe :

“I think they were misled in part because they wanted to be misled,” Clinton said. “They either knew, or they were blind to what the history of the people before them. Anyone who is surprised by this is not paying attention. So, these people were selected for this purpose.”

In other words, Manchin and Collins are either as stupid as they say, or they're pretending to be. Neither reflects well on them.

Anyway, we look forward to seeing the rest of the interview.

Hey, do you think this Hillary Clinton interview might be a good reason to talk about Hillary Clinton running for president in 2024?

Somebody does. Stay tuned to yr Wonkette for more information!



