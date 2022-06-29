In case you've been wondering where President Joe Biden has been this week, he's in Europe, doing things like "G-7" and "NATO stuff" and "King of Spain." (Well, he's notdoing the king of Spain. Probably.)

But Vice President Kamala Harris is back home in America, and she's got some words to say about Samuel Alito and his lunch table full of Opus Dei creeps overturning abortion rights in a desperate bid to get the Virgin Mary to go to prom with them.

Before they murdered Roe , Harris was loudly shouting "How DARE they." Now they have dared. To NPR, Harris put it in perspective:

"It is profound, in terms of where [the decision] takes us back. We have a 23-year-old daughter who is going to know fewer rights than my 80-something-year-old mother-in law," Harris said.

Harris said she doesn't deny anybody how they're feeling right now, even if that feeling is disillusionment, because "I know how I'm feeling right now." But she said, "Now the question becomes, what can we do?"

One thing, she said, would be to actually have a Congress that can codify abortion rights into federal law. Though Harris has not specifically said out loud that the Senate should kill the filibuster to do this, Wonkette notes the obvious fact that passing such a law would require a Senate with enough Democrats to clothesline stupid idiots like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema off to the side and render their whining about tradition and norms or God Even Knows What The Fuck totally irrelevant.

Point is, we have to win in November and win big.

"We cannot underestimate the significance of the upcoming elections and the need for all people who care about this issue to understand that we have to have a pro-choice Congress to pass this law," she said, mentioning Senate races in Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado, in particular.

And Harris said this is a good time for us to understand in an intersectional way all the different people this vile Supreme Court — and by extension the people who installed that Court — wants to hurt, and fight back together:

"If you take it as a Venn diagram, the part of the circle that is about attacks on voting rights, the circle that is about the attacks against the LGBTQ community, and the circle that is the attacks on a woman's right to choose, it's really interesting to see the overlap of those circles."

Indeed! It's like there's a white supremacist Christian minority hellbent on stealing the country and democracy itself, and they don't care who they have to destroy to achieve it. Somebody oughta do something about that.

Meanwhile, in an interview this week with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris threw tacit shade at the aforementioned Joe Manchin and also Susan Collins, who are either for real too stupid to know when Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are lying to them under oath, or they are pretending to be.



"I never believed them. I didn't believe them. That's why I voted against them," the vice president said in an interview on Monday when Bash, pointing to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch's previous statements underscoring Roe v. Wade's long-held precedent, asked Harris whether she believed the two justices intentionally misled the public and Congress during the confirmation process.



"It was clear to me when I was sitting in that chair as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were ... very likely to do what they just did. That was my perspective. That was my opinion. And that's why I voted like I did."

Yep, it was obvious to anyone. The only way a person could actually not get it, with a straight face, is if they are laboring under the pathetic delusion that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh — who has been multiple times credibly accused of sexual assault — are good people with good hearts and good souls. Anyone who truly believes that needs to grow the fuck up.

To CNN Harris also warned that "this is not over," alluding as Hillary Clinton did to how Clarence Thomas in his concurring opinion signaled to the biggest rubes in the flyover states that it's open season on all kinds of constitutional rights that upset conservative fascist Christian men and throw their fragile sense of masculinity into question. Contraception, gay rights, all of it.

"I think he just said the quiet part out loud," Harris said about Thomas. "And I think that is why we all must really understand the significance of what just happened. This is profound. And the way that this decision has come down, has been so driven, I think, by the politics of the issue versus what should be the values that we place on freedom and liberty in our country."

In both interviews, Harris was careful not to get in front of what the president has said, or make promises the administration can't legally keep. She didn't say anything about term limits for Supreme Court justices or putting abortion clinics on federal lands. (Which sounds like a good idea to us, but apparently there are legal questions related to that and the White House says it could have "dangerous ramifications.") And of course the stupid fucking Hyde Amendment is in the way of certain funding questions.

But she's out there, and she's talking. And this is just the beginning. And even though she didn't say their names, she's right that Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are a fuckin' idiot if they didn't understand that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were lying to their faces.

Because no shit, Sherlock, Jesus Christ, fuck.

