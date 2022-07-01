As we have been saying, Liz Cheney has been talking about witness tampering a lot, so we have been having a feeling it's about to become a great big huge part of the House January 6 Select Committee's investigation, and perhaps also the criminal investigation over at the Justice Department.

Cheney made a point at the end of the Cassidy Hutchinson hearing of showing statements from witnesses about how Donald Trump and Company had tried to tamper with their testimony, but she didn't say who. And now here comes CNN reporting that oh yeah, Trump tried to fuck with Hutchinson's testimony specifically . They say Punchbowl got it first but we're too lazy to go look. Point is, it had not been reported that they tried to witness tamper Hutchinson specifically .

Cheney explained during that hearing:

"We commonly ask witnesses connected to Mr. Trump's administration or campaign whether they have been contacted by any of their former colleagues, or anyone else, who attempted to influence or impact their testimony," Cheney said during the hearing, before showing snippets of how witnesses responded to that question.

You know, because of how witness tampering is a crime.

CNN adds that the committee was very worried about Cassidy Hutchinson's safety before the hearing, which says so much about what kind of low-rent mafia criminals we are dealing with here.

And to be clear, this isn't a story about, oh, Liz Cheney showed records of Trumpland witness tampering with two unnamed witnesses, so that means they did it twice. CNN says committee folk have been suggesting it's looooooooootta fuckin' witnesses , quoting Adam Schiff, who told them that "Certainly we've seen a history of the former President trying to influence witnesses or intimidate them."

In case you missed it in the hearing, these are the examples Cheney showed at that hearing:

Cheney said [an] unnamed witness told the committee: "What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know I'm on the right team. I'm doing the right thing. I'm protecting who I need to protect. You know, I'll continue to stay in good graces in Trump world. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts." The second example Cheney gave is a call a witness received saying, "Quote 'a person let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know he's thinking about you. He knows you're loyal. And you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.'"

And then on "Good Morning America" yesterday morning, Cheney just casually mentioned that she's pretty sure the Justice Department takes shit like this pretty seriously, so ...

So.

Oh, and as to the smear campaign the Right is trying to launch against Hutchinson, Cheney said she is "absolutely confident in her credibility."

So.

Watch this space, or watch Liz Cheney's space, yeah probably just watch Liz Cheney's space, she's going to fuck them all up and we get to watch.

