Since this weekend was a holiday weekend, and since the 45th president of the United States is not currently deemed to be responsible enough to control a Twitter account, you might have missed that Donald Trump spent July 4 being EXTREMELY UPSET with Liz Cheney. He put his complaints on his Truth Social account, which exists.

Sidenote: If Trump did a "truth" on the "Truth Social" and nobody heard the tree fall on the bear shitting in the woods, does the pope even exist? That's what we'd like to know.

But yeah, he mad:

Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history. Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?

Goodness gracious!

What could have brought all this on on Independence Day, while the rest of America was busy eating its hot dogs and its BBQ and saying patriotic things like "Fuck the Supreme Court" and "No birthdays for you this year, America"? You know, besides aggravated bowel disturbances?

It's been suggested that an AP article that came out on July 4 might have had something to do with it, plus some comments from Liz Cheney the day before.

You see, not only has former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone been hit with a friendly butt-grab from Subpoena Town, but House January 6 Select Committee member (and Republican!) Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony is inspiring more people to come forward and spill it.

“Every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important,’” he said Sunday. “There will be way more information and stay tuned.” [...]



“There’s information I can’t say yet,” he said. “We certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagements on that, who were firsthand present, should also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.”

He's talking about those Secret Service guys who are showing up in articles through anonymous sources and calling Cassidy Hutchinson a liar about the story of Trump trying to lunge his way to the front of the limo on January 6 and grab the steering wheel because he was upset they wouldn't take him to the Capitol. They say through anonymous sources that they are willing to testify under oath. Even in this article:

Bobby Engel, the Secret Service agent who was driving Trump, and [Tony] Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter said. The person would not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Uh huh, you betcha. Quick reminder from Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig about all Tony Ornato's credibility issues.

And that article had these comments from Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, also a committee member:

“We are following additional leads. I think those leads will lead to new testimony.”

And in that same article, the AP noted that Liz Cheney said this weekend on "This Week" that criminal referrals just might be sent from the committee to the Justice Department, all the way up to and possibly including Trump.

So yeah we guess that is maybe why Trump was so mad.

But it could have been bowel disturbances also.

[ AP / h/t JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?