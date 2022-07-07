Remember how garbage Donald Trump's Presidential Medal Of Freedom winners were?

Remember how Rush Limbaugh got one? And Devin Nunes? And Jim Jordan? Dead Antonin Scalia? Political donors? Just fuuuuucking garbage.

President Joe Biden is giving out medals today, and you get to watch, and his list is fucking cool.

Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe!

Gabrielle Giffords!

Khizr Khan, the gold-star father Donald Trump took so many public shits on.

Denzel Washington, come get a medal!

Even Meghan McCain's father gets one, DO YOU KNOW WHO HER FATHER WAS? Well, he was one of Joe Biden's best friends, so. Steve Jobs also gets a posthumous one.

It's 17 medals total, and literally none of them are embarrassments to America like Trump's were.

Enjoy!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?